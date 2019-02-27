USA vs. Japan: SheBelievesCup prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online
The U.S. women's national team debuts in this year's SheBelieves Cup
Before this summer's World Cup, the United States women's national team is seeking solid performances in preparation for the big tournament in France. The 2019 SheBelieves Cup kicks off on Wednesday, as the U.S. hosts Japan in a rematch of the 2015 World Cup final.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
SheBelieves Cup: USA vs. Japan
- Date: Wednesday
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Location: Talen Energy Stadium (Chester, Pa.)
- TV channel: FS1
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Odds: N/A
Storylines
USA: It's all about the preparation, about gelling. The U.S. enters the 2019 World Cup as one of the favorites after winning the last cup, and here is a chance to build some momentum. This team is absolutely loaded, especially in attack, with Alex Morgan leading the way. The results here won't mean too much, but the U.S. is still expected to win. It will be about showing that they can constantly create in attack, proper team defending and staying healthy.
Japan: This is a Japan team that looks a lot different than the 2015 version. There's lots of new, young talent but the team is still ranked No. 8 in the world. Japan played in the 2018 Tournament of Nations in the states and lost all three matches, including 4-2 to the U.S. But since then, the game is 6-0-0 between the Asian Games and a friendly, scoring 18 goals and conceding just three.
USA vs. Japan prediction
The U.S. gets two goals from Alex Morgan and a comfortably victory with plenty of goals.
Pick: USWNT
