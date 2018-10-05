USA vs. Mexico final score, recap: USWNT begins World Cup qualifying on the right foot
It was an easy win over Mexico that puts the team a step closer to qualifying
In two matches against Mexico in April, the United States women's national team had little trouble, securing victories by the scores of 4-1 and 6-2. And with World Cup qualifying starting on Thursday night in the CONCACAF Women's Championship group stage, a similar score was expected between the two teams, with the talented USA squad rolling to victory, and that's just what we got.
The USA started fast with an early goal but it was just a 1-0 lead at the break, and then the reigning World Cup champs went into fifth gear scoring five times to win 6-0. Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan both scored twice, while Tobin Heath and Julie Ertz also scored, both in the second half, putting the U.S. in first place in the group of an eight-team tournament where the top three advance to next summer's World Cup.
The winning goal came just three minutes in from Rapinoe:
Then early in the second half, Ertz finished a rebound from close:
After that, it was Alex Morgan's turn with the star striker heading home a Rapinoe corner kick:
And Heath made it 4-0 shortly after with this fierce header:
Morgan and Rapinoe would both score again from close as the U.S. put up a half dozen on a regional rival.
Next up is the team's second group stage match one Sunday against Panama, who beat Trinidad and Tobago 3-0 on Thursday.
Live updates
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Libertadores: Boca Juniors vs. Cruzeiro
These two clubs face off once again in the biggest cup in South America
-
How to watch soccer on TV
Here are the upcoming games on TV
-
Champions League group stage schedule
Here is when all of the group stage games will be played
-
McKennie scores UCL winner
The young midfielder gave Schalke a 1-0 win at the death
-
Pulisic out 2-3 weeks with calf injury
The Borussia Dortmund player is not expected to participate in this month's friendlies against...
-
Barcelona beats Spurs at Wembley
Tottenham is in trouble with zero points through two games