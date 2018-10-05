USA vs. Mexico final score, recap: USWNT begins World Cup qualifying on the right foot

In two matches against Mexico in April, the United States women's national team had little trouble, securing victories by the scores of 4-1 and 6-2. And with World Cup qualifying starting on Thursday night in the CONCACAF Women's Championship group stage, a similar score was expected between the two teams, with the talented USA squad rolling to victory, and that's just what we got.

The USA started fast with an early goal but it was just a 1-0 lead at the break, and then the reigning World Cup champs went into fifth gear scoring five times to win 6-0. Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan both scored twice, while Tobin Heath and Julie Ertz also scored, both in the second half, putting the U.S. in first place in the group of an eight-team tournament where the top three advance to next summer's World Cup.

The winning goal came just three minutes in from Rapinoe:

RAPINOE!



The USWNT finds the back of the net only 3 minutes into the match. pic.twitter.com/wjj2V6wSvJ — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) October 4, 2018

Then early in the second half, Ertz finished a rebound from close:

Julie Ertz makes it 2 for the USA! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/GlgZnzFglv — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) October 5, 2018

After that, it was Alex Morgan's turn with the star striker heading home a Rapinoe corner kick:

Rapinoe ➡️ Morgan = GOAL



Alex Morgan scores her 91st goal for the USWNT and puts the game away. pic.twitter.com/h5RE7cGnoz — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) October 5, 2018

And Heath made it 4-0 shortly after with this fierce header:

Another goal! 🇺🇸



Tobin Heath makes it 4-0 for the home side. pic.twitter.com/CTrZu0WmCq — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) October 5, 2018

Morgan and Rapinoe would both score again from close as the U.S. put up a half dozen on a regional rival.

Next up is the team's second group stage match one Sunday against Panama, who beat Trinidad and Tobago 3-0 on Thursday.

