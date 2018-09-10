USA vs. Mexico: How to watch El Tri vs. Estados Unidos en Español online, live stream

Nashville hosts this encounter between CONCACAF rivals

The United States men's national team hosts rival Mexico on Tuesday night in Nashville for an international friendly. For those looking to watch the match in Spanish instead of English, you have three channels that will be airing the contest. Here are the details for watching the match in Spanish:

How to watch Mexico contra Estados Unidos en Español

When: Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET
TV: Univision Deportes, Univision and UniMas
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App

For more on how to watch the match in English, click here.

