USA vs. Mexico live stream info, TV channel: How to watch USWNT in World Cup Qualifying, stream online
This is the first step for the USWNT to make it to France next year
The 2018 CONCACAF Women's Championship, the competition in which the United States women's national team can qualify for the 2019 Women's World Cup in France, begins on Friday. The eight-team tourney runs through Oct. 17, and the top three teams qualify for the biggest tournament next summer. Simply put, the U.S. must finish within the top three to punch a ticket to France, an objective the team is expected to accomplish without much trouble.
The format is two groups of four, with the top two advancing to a knockout stage. The finalists of the tournament qualify for the World Cup, while the losers of the semifinals play in a playoff to decide the final spot. The U.S. is grouped with Mexico, Panama and Trinidad and Tobago, with Mexico the opponent on Thursday in Cary, North Carolina.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch USWNT vs. Mexico
When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET
TV: FS2 (English) and Univision (Spanish)
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
USWNT vs. Mexico prediction
This will be the team's toughest test in the group stage, but the expectation is for this loaded USWNT to win pretty comfortably. The U.S. took on Mexico in April in two friendlies, winning 4-1 and 6-2. It will be a bit closer here, but the U.S. still gets the win and puts a foot in France as a result. Mallory Pugh scores twice, and the U.S. wins. USA 3, Mexico 1.
