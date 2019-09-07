USA vs. Mexico score: Live updates from USMNT's Gold Cup final rematch against El Tri
The U.S. is looking for revenge after losing to Mexico in July
The United States men's national team gets another crack at Mexico on Friday night in an international friendly in New Jersey. The USMNT fell to El Tri 1-0 in July in the Gold Cup final in Chicago and have a chance at revenge here with most of its top talent in the squad. Sources tell CBS Sports that Christian Pulisic will start in the final third with Tyler Boyd and Gyasi Zardes, while Ajax defender Sergino Dest will make his USMNT debut after playing with the U.S. U-20s at the U-20 World Cup this past summer.
This is the first of two friendlies the U.S. will play during the international break, as Gregg Berhalter's side will host Uruguay on Tuesday in St. Louis.
The match will air at 8:30 p.m. ET on fuboTV (Try for free). You can find our match preview here.
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way, updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.
USMNT vs. Mexico preview
The two rivals face off on Friday in New Jersey
