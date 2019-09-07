USA vs. Mexico score: Live updates from USMNT's Gold Cup final rematch against El Tri

The United States men's national team gets another crack at Mexico on Friday night in an international friendly in New Jersey. The USMNT fell to El Tri 1-0 in July in the Gold Cup final in Chicago and have a chance at revenge here with most of its top talent in the squad. Sources tell CBS Sports that Christian Pulisic will start in the final third with Tyler Boyd and Gyasi Zardes, while Ajax defender Sergino Dest will make his USMNT debut after playing with the U.S. U-20s at the U-20 World Cup this past summer.

This is the first of two friendlies the U.S. will play during the international break, as Gregg Berhalter's side will host Uruguay on Tuesday in St. Louis.

The match will air at 8:30 p.m. ET.

