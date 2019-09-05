USA vs. Mexico: USMNT friendly prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

The United States men's national team is back in action on Friday night as it takes on rival Mexico in New Jersey. It's a rematch of the 2019 Gold Cup final, which El Tri won 1-0 this summer in Chicago. Both teams are bringing their top players in for this match, with Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie and Josh Sargent expected to play for the U.S. Hirving Lozano, Raul Jimenez and Javier Hernandez are all in the squad for El Tri and coach Gerardo Martino.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Friendly: USA vs. Mexico

Date : Friday, Sept. 6



: Friday, Sept. 6 Time : 8:30 p.m. ET



: 8:30 p.m. ET Location : MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey



: MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey TV channel : FS1 and TUDN



MLS talent takes center stage

Major League Soccer will be well represented in this match, from the coaches to the players:

Seventeen of the 26 players on the USMNT roster currently play in Major League Soccer

Two of the top young MLS talents earned their first call-ups in Atlanta United's Miles Robinson and FC Dallas' Paxton Pomykal

Three of Mexico's players are big-time MLS contributors in the Los Angeles Galaxy's Uriel Antuna and Jonathan Dos Santos, as well as Philadelphia Union's Marco Fabian.

Storylines

Mexico: The reigning Gold Cup champs have an experienced squad for this one with Javier Hernandez back in the fold after his move from West Ham to Sevilla. Raul Jimenez is the man in attack for El Tri, while new Napoli winger Hirving Lozano is fresh off scoring against Juventus in his Serie A debut. A player to keep an eye on his young Chivas attacker Alexis Vega, who is making a name for himself in Liga MX.

USA: I spoke with USMNT goalkeeper Zack Steffen ahead of this match, and he said the Gold Cup final loss is fueling the U.S. as it aims for some revenge.

"You want to go out there and beat them, especially on our home soil and especially after the final we had in Chicago. We have a lot to focus on and a lot to prove," Steffen said.

Expect coach Gregg Berhalter to not go lightly with his lineup. The U.S. wants nothing more than to earn the bragging rights back over Mexico and prove that this team, with Berhalter, can get it done.

Prediction

Josh Sargent gets the winner, and the U.S. beats its rival.

Pick: USA 2, Mexico 1