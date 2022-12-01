The round of 16 is upon us as Gregg Berhalter and the United States men's national team will take on the Netherlands in what promises to be a tough matchup on Saturday. The American defense has not conceded a goal on open play, but it will have to be on its toes to stop Coady Gakpo, who has three goals in the World Cup thus far.

Everyone will be holding their breath to see if Christian Pulisic, Josh Sargent, and Weston McKennie are fit to start the match as the trio have been critical in making the United States tick during the World Cup so far. Sargent has made a good case to stay in the lineup if healthy and even a former USMNT player agrees. Pulisic himself, who revealed he did not get hit below the belt like everyone assumed, said he's still feeling soreness from his pelvic contusion and although his status is currently listed as day-to-day, he's hopeful to play.

"I mean, it's a pelvic contusion. ... I didn't, like, get hit in the balls," Pulisic said during Thursday's press conference in Qatar. "I'm all right. It was very painful. That bone is there for a reason, to protect you, I think. I hit it well. It was sore, but like I said, I'm getting better."

This is Netherlands team that is patient in possession, which means that the recipe for an upset is there if the Americans come into this one with a somewhat clean bill of health. The USMNT will have a chance to press and unsettle them, which would make this a truly memorable World Cup run. The winner of this match will face the winner of Argentina vs. Australia in the quarterfinals.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more

How to watch and odds



Date : Saturday, Dec. 3 | Time : 10 a.m. ET

: Saturday, Dec. 3 | : 10 a.m. ET Location : Khalifa International Stadium -- Al Rayyan, Qatar

: Khalifa International Stadium -- Al Rayyan, Qatar TV: Fox and Telemundo | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Fox and Telemundo | fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Netherlands -104; Draw +230; United States +310 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Team news

United States: With only two goals scored during the World Cup thus far, everything starts with defense for this battle tested United States back line. Tyler Adams has been everywhere and his anticipation will be critical in controlling the midfield. With Pulisic as an injury doubt, this will likely be the game to see Gio Reyna too. The talented youngster has only logged eight minutes during the England game so far but will need to be ready if called upon.

Giovanni Reyna USA • M 2022 World Cup Games played 1 Minutes 8

Netherlands: Expected to thrive at the World Cup, the Netherlands have been shaky defensively despite only conceding one goal. They were able to come out on top of Group A with an unbeaten record (2W, 1D, 0L) despite some of the concerns. Memphis Depay has been in and out of the lineup with fitness issues but should be good to go to lead the line. He's one to watch outside of Gakpo, who leads the way in scoring production.

Cody Gakpo NED • F • #8 2022 World Cup Goals 3 Games played 3 Minutes 251 Goals per 90 1.08

Prediction

The United States will start the match strong but the experience in the Netherlands squad will eventually win out as they dominate the second half of the match. Pick: United States 1, Netherlands 3