USA vs. Panama live stream info, TV channel: How to watch USWNT in World Cup Qualifying, stream online

The United States women's national team plays its second match of World Cup qualifying on Sunday when it faces Panama in the second match of the CONCACAF Women's Championship. The U.S. is coming off a 6-0 win over Mexico on Thursday, while Panama beat Trinidad and Tobago. Despite both teams having three points, the US is the heavy favorite to win by a big score.

Prediction

Julie Ertz and Alex Morgan both score, and the U.S. has this one over with by half time. USA 5, Panama 0.