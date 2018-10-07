USA vs. Panama live stream info, TV channel: How to watch USWNT in World Cup Qualifying, stream online

The U.S. looks to stay atop the group on Sunday

The United States women's national team plays its second match of World Cup qualifying on Sunday when it faces Panama in the second match of the CONCACAF Women's Championship. The U.S. is coming off a 6-0 win over Mexico on Thursday, while Panama beat Trinidad and Tobago. Despite both teams having three points, the US is the heavy favorite to win by a big score. 

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch USWNT vs. Panama 

When: Sunday at 5 p.m. ET
TV: FS1 (English) and Univision Deportes (Spanish)
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Julie Ertz and Alex Morgan both score, and the U.S. has this one over with by half time. USA 5, Panama 0.

For news, stories, results and more, follow us:

- @CBSSportsSoccer - @RGonzalezCBS - Facebook

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories