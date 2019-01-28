USA vs. Panama score: Live updates, highlights, stats, full coverage from Gregg Berhalter's USMNT debut

The Gregg Berhalter era begins on Sunday night as the United States men's national team hosts Panama in an international friendly. Berhalter replaced interim Dave Sarachan late last year and after weeks of camp with his MLS-based players, they'll finally see the field with high expectations this year.

Sunday's game (8 p.m. ET, streaming on fuboTV) is the first of two friendlies over the next week, with the U.S. facing Costa Rica on Saturday. This is a game that probably won't tell us too much. So many important USMNT players based in Europe are not part of Sunday's team due to this not being a recognized FIFA international window. But we'll get a glimpse of Berhalter's styles and tactics with some players who could play an important role moving forward.

