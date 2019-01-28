USA vs. Panama score: Live updates, highlights, stats, full coverage from Gregg Berhalter's USMNT debut
The national team plays its first game under Gregg Berhalter
The Gregg Berhalter era begins on Sunday night as the United States men's national team hosts Panama in an international friendly. Berhalter replaced interim Dave Sarachan late last year and after weeks of camp with his MLS-based players, they'll finally see the field with high expectations this year.
Sunday's game (8 p.m. ET, streaming on fuboTV) is the first of two friendlies over the next week, with the U.S. facing Costa Rica on Saturday. This is a game that probably won't tell us too much. So many important USMNT players based in Europe are not part of Sunday's team due to this not being a recognized FIFA international window. But we'll get a glimpse of Berhalter's styles and tactics with some players who could play an important role moving forward.
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way, updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.
USMNT vs. Panama preview
It's Gregg Berhalter's first game in charge with a weakened squad
-
USMNT schedule for 2019
It's going to be a busy year for the national team
-
