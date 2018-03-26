USA vs. Paraguay live stream info, TV channel: How to watch USMNT on TV, stream online
The U.S. faces off against one of MLS' biggest stars
The United States men's national is back in action on Tuesday in North Carolina, taking on Paraguay in an international friendly.
Here's how you can watch the match, what to know and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET
TV: FS1
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
What to know
The U.S. has a young squad with guys like Tim Weah and Shaq Moore in the squad. It's a match where the result means next to nothing, but it's a fantastic chance to evaluate potential future stars of the team.
Prediction
Paraguay gets the win thanks to a late Almiron goal, but USA fans see some bright spots from the young guys called into the squad. Paraguay 1, USA 0.
