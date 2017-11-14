USA vs. Portugal live stream info, TV channel: How to watch USMNT on TV, stream online

The first match in the post-Bruce Arena has almost arrived for the U.S. men's national team. The squad takes on Euro champions Portugal on the road on Tuesday in an international friendly.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Tuesday at 3:45 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Both teams are bringing a ton of youth, and when you look at Portugal, 17 players on this team are 24 years of age or younger. And simply put, they are more talented. Expect a heavy dose of Andre Silva and Goncalo Guedes and for Portugal to win comfortably. Portugal 3, USA 1.