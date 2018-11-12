USA vs. Scotland: Prediction, USWNT friendly pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

The U.S. women's national team takes on Scotland on Tuesday on the road in an international friendly with Jill Ellis' team looking for a 14th straight victory. It's another fine test for this team after running through the CONCACAF Women's Championship where it qualified for the 2019 World Cup, where it will defend its title.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

USA vs. Scotland

Date : Tuesday, Nov. 13



: Tuesday, Nov. 13 Time : 2 p.m. ET



: 2 p.m. ET Location : Simple Digital Arena in Scotland



: Simple Digital Arena in Scotland TV channel : FS1 and Univision Deportes



: FS1 and Univision Deportes Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: N/A

Storylines

USA: The U.S. has won 13 in a row this year and is undefeated in 16 games with a 15-1-0 record.

Scotland: This is a quality team that is ranked No. 19 in the world and enters in good form. The team has already qualified for the 2019 World Cup in France and features star striker Jane Ross.

USA vs. Scotland prediction

USA is the best team in the world right now and has looked sharp all year. That continues.

Pick: USA