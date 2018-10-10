USA vs. Trinidad and Tobago live stream info, TV channel: How to watch USWNT, stream online

The U.S. is already through to the next round, but the team will still want to win the group

The U.S. women's national team has already clinched a spot in the CONCACAF Women's Championship semifinals, and Wednesday the team can win Group A and enter the next match with momentum, as a spot at the 2019 World Cup will be on the line. The U.S. is in first place with two wins, 11 goals scored and none conceded, while Trinidad has yet to secure a point in the competition. A win here will likely see the U.S. face Costa Rica or Jamaica for a World Cup spot on Sunday.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch in the USA

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET
TV: FS1
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The U.S. gets some minutes for some of its younger backups, and mixed with some stars, this team dominates from the beginning to within another lopsided contest. USA 5, Trinidad 0.

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

