USA vs. Trinidad and Tobago live stream info, TV channel: How to watch USWNT, stream online
The U.S. is already through to the next round, but the team will still want to win the group
The U.S. women's national team has already clinched a spot in the CONCACAF Women's Championship semifinals, and Wednesday the team can win Group A and enter the next match with momentum, as a spot at the 2019 World Cup will be on the line. The U.S. is in first place with two wins, 11 goals scored and none conceded, while Trinidad has yet to secure a point in the competition. A win here will likely see the U.S. face Costa Rica or Jamaica for a World Cup spot on Sunday.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch in the USA
When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET
TV: FS1
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The U.S. gets some minutes for some of its younger backups, and mixed with some stars, this team dominates from the beginning to within another lopsided contest. USA 5, Trinidad 0.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Mexico vs. Costa Rica
Mexico faces a regional rival in a friendly on Thursday
-
USMNT vs. Colombia
The USMNT is back in action but without three of its best young players
-
Nations League schedule
Here's what's coming up in the Nations League
-
St. Louis pushes for MLS expansion team
The family is envisioning a stadium that will pay itself off through in-house purchases
-
Report: Henry to coach Monaco
This would be the French legend's first head coaching job
-
World Soccer Power Rankings
Check out this week's rankings, plus three managers on the hot seat