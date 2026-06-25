USA vs. Turkiye odds, picks, prediction, betting preview, start time for 2026 World Cup match on Thursday

The United States have already clinched Group D at the 2026 World Cup, but a matchup with Turkiye offers a chance to make it three win in three tries for the Americans before the knockout rounds begin. Many observers considered the Turks to be the biggest threats to the USA's prospects in Group D, but Turkiye have somehow failed to score despite taking 62 shots across its first two matches against Australia and Paraguay. While it's unclear as of publication whether the USA will deploy a full-strength lineup with the group already in hand, more misery could be in store for Turkiye. Kickoff is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET in Inglewood, Calif.

The latest USA vs. Turkiye odds from FanDuel list the USMNT as -110 favorites on the 90-minute money line while Turkiye are +260 underdogs and a draw is priced at +300. Meanwhile, the Over/Under for total goals scored is 2.5. There are also plenty of other World Cup betting options available on sites like FanDuel, where you can use the latest FanDuel promo code to get $350 in bonus bets if your bet $5 for seven days.

You can also find USA vs. Turkiye picks and more World Cup bets from SportsLine's experts like Brad Thomas, Jon Eimer and Martin Green. Anyone following their World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

USA vs. Turkiye betting odds

USA vs. Turkiye money line: USA -110, Draw +300, Australia +260 USA vs. Turkiye over/under: 2.5 (Over -140, Under +114) Bet USA vs. Turkiye on FanDuel: Check out the latest FanDuel promo code here

USA vs. Turkiye betting preview

Just how aggressive will Mauricio Pochettino be with his lineup? That's the main question facing the USA entering the match with Turkiye. The Americans essentially have nothing but pride to play for here as they've already secured the top spot in Group D. With so little at stake, will Pochettino want to risk his top players potentially picking up injuries? Star Christian Pulisc is back in full team training after missing the Australia match with a calf injury. Will Pochettino risk him getting hurt again? Or will he want to get some minutes into Pulisic's legs given that the AC Milan man has played just half a game since the start of the tournament?

Furthermore, four important players -- Tyler Adams, Folarin Balogun, Chris Richards and Antonee Robinson -- have picked up yellow cards over the first two games. If one of them were to be carded again against Turkiye, they would be suspended for the Round of 32. Pochettino has plenty of incentive to limit their minutes, if not bench them entirely.

Turkiye, meanwhile, will at least try to score. The Turks have taken an incredible 62 shots yet found the back of the net with none of them. Arda Guler and Kenan Yildiz, expected to be the powering forces behind the team, have both disappointed. A Turkiye win could be possible if Pochettino deploys an entirely new starting 11, but they might be so mentally dispirited by this point that a team of Team USA backups could carry the day.

USA vs. Australia picks, prediction

Both teams to score -158

Adams and Richards will both likely at least start the game on the bench, thereby removing the defensive backbone of the USMNT. Adams has won 20 challenges and intercepted 22 passes thus far. He's absolutely essential to the USA's structure. With him potentially out of the picture, the game should open up for Turkiye, who will be desperate to at least score once before they go home. The Americans should have enough talent on the pitch to get a goal themselves.

Ricardo Pepi anytime goalscorer +165

Pepi stepped into the lineup against Australia with Pulisic out. Even if Pochettino opts to give Pulisic some minutes after his long layoff, Pepi could start at striker in place of Balogun if Pochettino decides to protect his breakout star from a potential second yellow card. Pepi has scored 27 league goals for PSV Eindhoven over the last two seasons and has impressed enough to be repeatedly linked to a move to the Premier League. He's a good player in his own right and will be a threat to score in this match.