USA vs. Ukraine: U-20 World Cup 2019 prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online
The American youngsters open group stage play on Friday against Ukraine
The U-20 World Cup in Poland continues on Friday as the United States, led by coach Tab Ramos, takes on Ukraine to open the group stage. The U.S. is looking to get off to a hot start with a talented roster that features PSG's Timothy Weah in attack and Bayern Munich's Chris Richards in defense. They'll face a Ukrainian squad that boasts a Real Madrid product in goal. Andriy Lunin, who was at Alaves this past season on loan, has already debuted with the Ukraine national team and was purchased by Real Madrid last season.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
U-20 World Cup: USA vs. Ukraine
- Date: Friday, May 24
- Time: 2:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Stadion Miejski
- TV channel: FS1 and NBC Universo
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Odds: N/A
Storylines
USA: This team has high expectations, and part of the reason why is the amount of talent on this roster. Ramos has guys at clubs like Barcelona in Konrad de la Fuente, Ajax in Sergino Dest and others. This is the most talented youth team the U.S. really ever has had and they'll expect to get out of the group and make a run, but starting out strong is huge. Ramos will look to have his team play cautiously but confidently in search of the three points.
Ukraine: There are a lot of unknowns about this team, especially when it comes to players. Most of the guys play in the domestic Ukrainian league, which doesn't have a whole lot of exposure in Europe, let alone globally. But Ukraine teams are always physical, hard-working and not afraid to go with everything in the air to win balls. Expect them to be really rough early on to set the tone.
Prediction
On paper, this is a U.S. win all the way, but Ukraine has shown a togetherness in the past and the ability to grind out results. In the end, a Weah goal is the difference.
Pick: USA
