USA vs. Uruguay score: Live updates as USMNT looks to rebound from loss to Mexico
The Americans take on the two-time World Cup champs on Tuesday
The United States men's national team will play its final friendly of September on Tuesday night in St. Louis when it takes on talented Uruguay at Busch Stadium. The game is set for 8 p.m. ET, and you can watch it on fuboTV (Try for free). The South Americans are coming off a poor quarterfinal exit in the Copa America this summer and are without Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani but will likely count on Maxi Gomez and Cristhian Stuani in attack.
The Americans, meanwhile, are without arguably their three best players in John Brooks, Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie. They all returned to their clubs following Friday's 3-0 loss to Mexico.
Gregg Berhalter and company are looking to create some positive vibes ahead of CONCACAF Nations League play beginning next month, and this is a chance against a top defensive team led by coach Oscar Tabarez. You can find our full match preview here.
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way, updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.
