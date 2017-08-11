USA World Cup bid for 2026 World Cup now officially has competition

The USA's World Cup bid for 2026, which is joined by Mexico and Canada, now has some competition. FIFA has announced that Morocco has submitted a document stating their interest in hosting the World Cup, serving as the first direct competitor to the North American trio.

U.S. Soccer reacted quickly to the news, releasing the following statement from President Sunil Gulati.

"We've always been prepared for the fact that other countries could also decide to bid for the 2026 FIFA World Cup," said U.S. Soccer President Sunil Gulati in the statement. "Competition is good, and overall it shows the value and importance of the World Cup. We're excited to prepare a bid that will demonstrate to FIFA that the first World Cup to be held in the CONCACAF region since 1994 should be awarded to Canada, Mexico and the United States."

In the coming weeks, there will be updates on the cities interested in hosting in North America. All bidders must submit their proposal for the cup by March of next year.

This news about Morocco shouldn't be very concerning for USA fans. As the first cup to have 48 teams, the American, Mexican and Canadian bid is looked at as the clear-cut favorite to win the bidding process and the most ready to host all of those nations. Whereas Morocco is only a little bit bigger than the size of Texas, it's unlikely that it will have a good enough a bid to even threaten.

