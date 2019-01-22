Usain Bolt confirms his pro soccer career is over: 'It was fun while it lasted'

In November 2018, Usain Bolt gave himself a two-week deadline to either find a new soccer team or retire from the sport. It turns out he never found a team.

And now, two months later, he's confirmed his aspiring professional football career is over.

"The sports life is over, so I'm now moving into different businesses," he said this week, according to ESPN. "I have a lot of things in the pipeline, so as I say, I'm just dabbling in everything and trying to be a business man now."

Two weeks before saying he'd either sign with a new team or call it quits, Bolt reportedly turned down a reported $150,000 deal from the Central Coast Mariners, the same Australian A-League club that hosted his professional debut as part of a two-month trial. That offer fell through, according to AAP, because both sides "had been seeking a commercial partner to increase the amount of the offer" but agreed they couldn't do so in the near future.

"I don't want to say it wasn't dealt with properly, but I think we went about it not the way we should, and you learn your lesson, you live and you learn," Bolt told ESPN. "It was a good experience. I really enjoyed just being in a team and it was different from track and field, and it was fun while it lasted."

The 32-year-old former Olympic sprinter leaves the pro soccer field after more than a year of training, with his career highlights coming in a two-goal friendly match in Australia. Since retiring from track and field after the 2017 World Championships, he's participated with Norway's Strømsgodset Toppfotball and Germany's Borussia Dortmund while also playing for the Mariners. An avid soccer fan, the eight-time gold medalist had previously hinted at talks with Manchester United.