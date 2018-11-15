Usain Bolt gives himself two weeks to find a new soccer team or retire from the sport

Ever since his dominant run at the Olympics came to a close, Usain Bolt has made it clear his dream is to play professional football.

But if the right opportunity doesn't present itself in the next two weeks, the nine-time gold medalist might be done with soccer for good.

As told to Omnisport and reported by AAP, Bolt has "a lot of offers from a lot of other clubs out there," but that doesn't necessarily mean he's enthralled with any of them. The Jamaican sprinting legend said he'll "make a decision before the end of November if I'm going to go to another club or call it actually quits."

This comes roughly two weeks after Bolt rejected a reported $150,000 deal from the Central Coast Mariners, for whom he served a two-month A-League trial and made his professional soccer debut. That offer, according to AAP, fell through because all sides "had been seeking a commercial partner to increase the amount of the offer" but agreed they couldn't do so in the near future.

Since retiring from sprinting after the 2017 World Championships, Bolt has trained with Norway's Strømsgodset Toppfotball and Germany's Borussia Dortmund while also playing for the Mariners. The 32-year-old Olympic legend has suggested before that he's even had talks with Manchester United about a future role with the team, and he flashed some on-field prowess early in his time with Central Coast with a two-goal game in Australia.

Unless his offers change or he's just being coy, however, Bolt may have seen the last of his aspiring soccer career.

As ESPN's Tom Hamilton reported, the former track star also rejected a two-year contract with Valetta FC in October.