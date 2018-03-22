Usain Bolt is training with Borussia Dortmund on Friday; here's how you can watch, stream

Usain Bolt will be practicing with German soccer club Borussia Dortmund on Friday. Getty Images

Usain Bolt really loves soccer, and even though he's retired from track and field, he's still outrageously athletic. So it should come as no surprise that Bolt will be training with German soccer club Borussia Dortmund on Friday. Bundesliga will be broadcasting the session on Facebook. Bolt has been teasing his appearance in the soccer world for some time, and he seems beyond thrilled to be pursuing the sport he loves.

Dortmund is also hyping up the crossover.

Bolt and Dortmund are both sponsored by Puma, so don't expect him to be suiting up on matchday any time soon. However, the 100-meter and 200-meter world record holder is serious about pursuing a soccer career at 31. This particular event has been in the making since October of last year, and Bolt has announced a June 10 match against Robbie Williams in Old Trafford for UNICEF.

Bolt's practice session will be live-streamed from Bundesliga's official page on Facebook Live. It will start at 10:30 a.m. CET. That's 5:30 a.m. ET if you're stateside. This is just the first step for Bolt, who has said he's had talks to sign with Manchester United -- of whom he's a fan -- if his time in Dortmund goes well. High ambitions for the former Olympian, but he does repeatedly insist he doesn't do limits.