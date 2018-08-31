Usain Bolt makes his pro soccer debut in Australia, and his first touch goes awry

Ever since he retired from professional sprinting, Usain Bolt has been doing things on his terms. His terms seem to involve a lot of soccer. The world record-holding Jamaican has said in the past he'd like to take a crack at Premier League and play with Manchester United, and he even trained with Bundesliga's Borussia Dortmund earlier in the year. A little over a week ago, he started training with the Australian A-League club the Central Coast Mariners, and he made his professional soccer debut with them on Friday.

A moment in sporting history is made. @usainbolt, the footballer, steps onto the pitch in Yellow & Navy. ⚡️ #CCMFC #ALeague pic.twitter.com/3j9ZuEvTsf — Central Coast Mariners (@CCMariners) August 31, 2018

He got off to a bit of a rocky start.

Usain Bolt's first touch in a Central Coast Mariners shirt didn't go quite to plan, then. pic.twitter.com/so5SzPQuQ9 — FourFourTwo ⚽️ (@FourFourTwo) August 31, 2018

Bolt is not going to end up playing for Jose Mourinho with first touches like that.

To be fair to Bolt, it's tough to acclimate to a new club. It's even tougher trying to control a pass in a dead sprint, which is something we take for granted out of professional soccer players. And imagine passing to him. Trying to put a ball on that stride would be next to impossible.

Bolt is one of the best athletes in the world, but even for the best there's a learning curve. It's fair to say that he has a lot of work to do before he's playing in England.