Usain Bolt says he's had talks about signing with soccer giant Manchester United

When retired Olympic sprinter Usain Bolt discussed a tryout with Germany's Borussia Dortmund in October, it came as no surprise to anyone who has picked up on the Jamaican gold medalist's long-touted dream of playing professional soccer.

With that tryout now just two months away, however, Bolt is as convinced as ever that he's going to break into post-Olympics stardom, telling British publication Express Sport this week on camera that he's had discussions with Manchester United about signing with the Premier League team.

Although Bolt acknowledged in his exclusive interview that his trial with Dortmund, a franchise that shares Puma sponsorship with the Olympic icon, "will determine what I do with" a prospective career in soccer, he also made it clear that his sights are still set on Man U. The former sprinter, an eight-time gold medalist and 11-time World Championships winner, has referenced Manchester United on several occasions since pulling up injured in his final race in August, but now he's convinced he has the attention of team manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

"One of my biggest dreams is to sign for Manchester United," Bolt told the Express. "If Dortmund say I'm good enough, I'll crack on and train hard. I've spoken to Alex Ferguson, and I told him he needs to put in a good word. He told me if I get fit and ready, he will see what he can do."

Manchester United previously invited Bolt to an honorary legends match, but the 31-year-old track star did not participate due to a hamstring injury. Since then, he's reportedly spent time training with Dortmund, all the while talking up his own potential on the soccer field, saying he could "easily" make Jamaica's national team.