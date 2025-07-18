The road to the final of the USL Jägermeister Cup continues with the draw for the quarterfinals taking place on Friday on CBS Sports Golazo Network. The group stage of the competition isn't over yet, but the draw will help determine hosting priority between the group winners and wild card teams to prepare for that stage.

The cup was founded in 2024, initially only including USL League One teams, but it has now grown to include all USL Championship and League One clubs in their own competition. It's similar to the EFL Trophy in England, which only includes clubs from the EFL League One and Two alongside U-21 sides from the Premier League, due to this competition not including Major League Soccer.

The Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC won the inaugural edition of the competition, meaning that there will be a new champion since they are no longer in the USL after joining the League for Clubs. 14 clubs have currently been eliminated from contention for the knockouts, but there is still plenty to play for. During the group stage, all teams play four matches, which were randomly drawn.

With the expansion, the winner will receive a cash prize of $100,000 along with a Jägermeister prize pack.

How to watch the USL Jägermeister Cup draw

Date: Friday, July 18 | Time: 9:15 a.m. ET

Live stream: CBS Sports Golazo Network

Draw procedure

During the draw, a bracket can't be set; it will show where group positions will go like the winner of group one may host the third place team in group six. The group stage will be completed on July 26, at which point all teams will know their places.

Teams will be drawn into four groups to determine hosting priority. Two teams from the same group will not be able to face each other, and two teams from the same group also cannot advance as wildcard teams. There will be another draw for the quarterfinals and the semifinals, so this draw will not determine every team's final path.

Only four of the six group winners will be able to host during the round, while the non-group winners are automatically set as away teams. The Las Vegas lights are the only team to have played all four of their matches, while the other teams have one match remaining each.

