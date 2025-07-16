With October friendlies being announced, facing Ecuador and Australia on home soil, the 2025 schedule for Mauricio Pochettino and the United States men's national team is almost set. They'll also face Japan and South Korea with more to come in the November international window. Despite not taking part in Concacaf World Cup qualifying due to hosting the 2026 World Cup alongside Canada and Mexico, these friendlies will be stern tests for the USMNT and ones that can help answer looming questions.

Since the 2022 World Cup, where they defeated Iran, the United States haven't taken down a top-20 FIFA opposition outside of Concacaf. They've had a good record facing sides lower in the FIFA rankings, but with a World Cup on home soil, expectations are high, and with how the team has performed, they could struggle.

This summer window during the Gold Cup brought some promise for the national team with the emergence of Diego Luna and Malik Tillman, but even they struggled when facing Mexico. Some struggles were to be expected with the need for rest and the Club World Cup keeping numerous USMNT regulars like Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie from joining the squad this summer. They'll be expected to return in the fall, but that doesn't mean that everyone's spot in the national team will continue to be guaranteed.

Playing time concerns remain for players like Yunus Musah, Gio Reyna, and Tim Weah. If those aren't resolved, all three could find themselves on the outside looking in at a World Cup squad. These aren't the only issues facing the USMNT over the remainder of the year, but they are a few of the biggest ones.

Let's take a look at what else there is to look out for as the summer rolls on and players near their return to club soccer:

Will big transfers work out?

Following the Gold Cup, plenty of players are either on the move or close to securing a move to a new club. Johnny Cardoso (Atletico Madrid) Malik Tillman (Leverkusen), Patrick Agyemang (Derby County), and Damion Downs (Southampton) have all joined new clubs or could be on the move this summer. While moving to new clubs and having expectations to be starters will be a good thing ahead of the World Cup, there's also an element of doubt that creeps into the heads of USMNT supporters when moves like these happen.

There's always the chance of falling out of favor when joining a new club, which could lead the USMNT to begin without more first team regulars. That should never be a reason for players to not challenge themselves, but it does make judging moves to be tricky. In Tillman's case, a move to Leverkusen to replace Florian Wirtz is an excellent place to take the next step in his career but if he doesn't hit the ground running, does he get a long leash to show what he can do? Only time will tell.

A nine needs to emerge

After this Gold Cup, the top tier of the striker rotation for Pochettino has become clearer. With Agyemang getting all of the starts during the competition, he's in a race to make the World Cup squad alongside Ricardo Pepi and Folarin Balogun. While Balogun was an excellent recruit to the USMNT, his 2024-25 season was one to forget, while struggling with injuries. If he doesn't bounce back from that, there's every chance that Balogun could end up in a scenario where he's not starting at the World Cup, which likely was a large portion of why he chose the USMNT.

Pepi now has a major vote of confidence from PSV in earning the number nine jersey. Continuing his scoring rates while starting for the club in the Champions League will do a lot for Pepi's chances while pushing the other forwards in the USMNT pool to keep up their own levels. Add that with Agyemang challenging himself by looking to spark an anemic Derby County attack, and the forward pool may have a share of questions, but they're all in good positions to push each other, ensuring that the best performing forward is the one who earns starts at the World Cup.

Eyes on Pochettino's tactics

As the Argentine gets closer to a year on the job and gets to know the player pool, pressure is on him to figure out the best system for the squad. The Gold Cup was a great use of set plays, but curious decisions also emerged. Max Arfsten is a great player who brings plenty going forward in a back five, but he was suspect defensively in a back four. Despite that, Pochettino never adjusted the system to get the Columbus Crew man help on his side. This won't be an issue with a healthy Antonee Robinson, but these are things that are easier to excuse with less than a year on the job, but not in a World Cup year.

During the Gold Cup final, when the USMNT couldn't keep up with Mexico, Pochettino took out Luca De La Torre to introduce Downs into the match. In a way, the move makes sense if it happens in the final five minutes chasing a goal, but with 20-plus minutes to go, it left the team too weak to ever get a hold of the match. With tough friendlies coming this year, tactically, this team needs to improve as they get to know his system.

Tyler Adams

The Gold Cup was a time to forget for Tyler Adams. Coming off a trying season with Bournemouth, where he struggled with injuries, Adams was anonymous and tepid in possession during the tournament. After captaining the USMNT at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Adams will again be critical to their setup in 2026. If he's not at the top of his game, this team may struggle to get out of the group stage. Even he admitted he wasn't at his best at the Gold Cup.

The six has been one of the thinnest positions for the USMNT as Cardoso hasn't shown that he can play it at the highest level and other midfielders don't have the same defensive bite and calm passing that Adams has at his best. When Tim Ream is expected to be one of the defenders behind him, being able to anticipate what the midfield will do is critical, and after Pulisic and Robinson, Adams may be the next most important player to the USMNT in 2026.