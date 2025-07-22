The summer international break was a weird one for the USMNT. From drama about why players were and weren't at the Concacaf Gold Cup to a disappointing showing in the final against Mexico, there is room for improvement ahead of the 2026 World Cup. Mauricio Pochettino did get time to see more of his squad in competitive matches, which could lead to more players from Major League Soccer pushing their way into the final squad.

Playing time concerns could still be an issue, but a balance also needs to be struck between that and talent. It's something that must be evaluated on a case-by-case basis, but the more players getting regular action, the better. Let's take a look at predicting the roster as we're less than a year out from the World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico:

USMNT roster locks

A section that has been dwindling as regression has hit the USMNT pool, this is a group of players who, if healthy, are still expected to be in the squad and likely start matches.

Sergino Dest (Defender)

Weston McKennie (Midfielder)

Christian Pulisic (Forward)

Tyler Adams (Midfielder)

Antonee Robinson (Defender)

Folarin Balogun (Forward)



Chris Richards (Defender)

One thing that is quick to notice is that there isn't a goalkeeper in this group. That's by design since Matt Turner has yet to find consistent playing time. There could be a situation where he's either the number one in the squad or not included at all in Pochettino's squad. It says a ton about the state of the goalkeeping position, but both that and the defense are in dire straits these days.

Sergino Dest may also be a stretch as a lock in defense due to not appearing in a match under Pochettino so far during his tenure, but another right back hasn't taken advantage, so starting the season back at full health, it'll be hard to say that Dest isn't the best option to lead the USMNT.

This shows just how open things are for the USMNT, with only two forwards, three defenders, and two midfielders being among this group of players. Malik Tillman is likely close to being a lock in the squad, but if he somehow misses out on playing time following his move to Bayer Leverkusen, that could put his World Cup spot at risk. Tim Ream is also likely a lock, but at 37, he can't officially be placed in this category until the squad is named.

Looking at somewhere like midfield, it seemed like the trio was set for this upcoming World Cup as Yunus Musah, Adams and McKennie wowed at the 2022 World Cup, but as things have changed, Musah is struggling for minutes at Milan and could find himself missing out on the World Cup entirely in 2026. There's a chance that another team could spring for him since he is a young midfielder with talent, but time is running out for things to change.

Players on the bubble, like Malik Tillman

Luca De La Torre (Midfielder): De La Torre has had a roller coaster journey with the national team, falling out of contention when his playing time dipped with Celta Vigo, but now back in MLS, he's thriving. It's a great case how a return to MLS doesn't spell doom for someone's career. It feels like De La Torre is in direct competition with Yunus Musah for a spot in the national team, but currently, only one is starting.

De La Torre has had a roller coaster journey with the national team, falling out of contention when his playing time dipped with Celta Vigo, but now back in MLS, he's thriving. It's a great case how a return to MLS doesn't spell doom for someone's career. It feels like De La Torre is in direct competition with Yunus Musah for a spot in the national team, but currently, only one is starting.

Matt Turner (Goalkeeper): Playing time rears its head again. Turner has been linked to a move to France with Lyon, but if that doesn't happen, he'll need to play somewhere in order to retain the number one role in the setup.

Miles Robinson (Defender): Missing out on the 2022 World Cup to Walker Zimmerman, Robinson has been getting back into the fold under Pochettino. This is a spot where he may not play much during a World Cup, but experienced defenders will be needed to close out matches.

Malik Tillman (Midfielder): On the back of his best camp in a USMNT shirt, Tillman has now taken a major step in his career by joining Bayer Leverkusen as their replacement for Florian Wirtz. On paper, Tillman is set to push for a starting role with the USMNT in the World Cup, but it's also a situation where joining a new team could see him on the bench if things don't land correctly.

Patrick Agyemang (Forward): Breaking out under Pochettino, Agyemang wasn't anywhere near the World Cup squad before getting called into the January camp and now he'll get a chance to show what he can do in the English Championship after a move to Derby County. This is another move that comes with risk, but it's also one that you want a forward to be making ahead of a tournament like this. Success could lead to him taking the starting role at striker for the USMNT.

Matt Freese (Keeper): A new penalty hero has emerged. Even if Freese isn't starting for the USMNT, his shootout heroics have done enough to earn him a place in the squad, and depending on how things break between now and next summer, he could become the number one.

Ricardo Pepi (Forward): With the number nine this season, it's a big one for Pepi. Things aren't even close to settled for the USMNT at the forward positions, and with starting for PSV, he'll be able to show why he should start for the USMNT. It's an important season for everyone on the USMNT, but Pepi is one who can gain the most if things go well.

Joe Scally (Defender): Initially, Scally seemed like someone who was surplus to requirements for the USMNT but he's been able to show what he can do in the absence of Sergino Dest. In these small squads, positional versatility is important and Scally can play both sides of the defense and center back in a back three.

Joe Scally (Defender): Initially, Scally seemed like someone who was surplus to requirements for the USMNT but he's been able to show what he can do in the absence of Sergino Dest. In these small squads, positional versatility is important and Scally can play both sides of the defense and center back in a back three.

Haji Wright (Forward): Wright has taken a step back under Pochettino, but being able to feature on the wing or as a nine, he'll have a shot at the World Cup squad as this is where things begin to get thin going around the squad.

Max Arfsten (Defender): Bringing a lot going forward while also being suspect defensively, it remains to be seen how Pochettino would use Arfsten at the World Cup. But with the defender starting all of the USMNT's matches at the Gold Cup, it's also clear that his stature within the squad is rising.

Max Arfsten (Defender): Bringing a lot going forward while also being suspect defensively, it remains to be seen how Pochettino would use Arfsten at the World Cup. But with the defender starting all of the USMNT's matches at the Gold Cup, it's also clear that his stature within the squad is rising.

Johnny Cardoso (Midfielder): With another move under his belt, this time to Atletico Madrid, Cardoso is in a great spot to grow as a player. That still needs to translate to the USMNT, but in a thin midfield, you can't leave Cardoso home.

Patrick Schulte (Goalkeeper): Probably the best current keeper in the pool with the ball at his feet. If Schulte doesn't get injured ahead of the Gold Cup, Freese may never get his shot to start for the USMNT. With a strong season, Schulte could be the starter in net.

Patrick Schulte (Goalkeeper): Probably the best current keeper in the pool with the ball at his feet. If Schulte doesn't get injured ahead of the Gold Cup, Freese may never get his shot to start for the USMNT. With a strong season, Schulte could be the starter in net.

John Tolkin (Defender): It feels like there are too many outside backs in the squad, but when looking around, there aren't center backs who have shown that they need to be with the USMNT. Since Scally can be an emergency center back and Arfsten can be an emergency forward, that leaves room to take Tolkin.

Diego Luna (Midfielder): Becoming Pochettino's right-hand man, Luna has taken every opportunity handed to him to impress. He'll be in this squad, and who knows, Luna could end up playing in Europe before the World Cup rolls around.

Tim Ream (Defender): With Ream in the squad, you'd think that he may be coming as an experienced player, but instead, the need is for a starting center back. Others have been given their chance, but no one has shown Pochettino that anyone other than Ream should be starting. Credit should be given to the Charlotte FC man for his longevity, but center back is a major concern for this squad.

Tim Weah (Forward): Struggling for playing time with Juventus, Weah is someone else who could find themselves on the outside looking in at the World Cup squad if things don't change sooner rather than later. Weah has the talent to be one of the top members of this squad, but if he's not starting for his club, it's hard to include him.

Struggling for playing time with Juventus, Weah is someone else who could find themselves on the outside looking in at the World Cup squad if things don't change sooner rather than later. Weah has the talent to be one of the top members of this squad, but if he's not starting for his club, it's hard to include him. Sebastian Berhalter (Midfielder): The Vancouver Whitecaps man has quickly become one of the best players in the squad at delivering set plays. His play on the pitch needs improvement to truly be at a USMNT level at the World Cup, but if someone needs to deliver a free kick or a corner to change the outcome of a game, there are worse options.

Is Gio Reyna going to make the roster? What about Yunus Musah?

Here's a look at those who have missed the cut in this projection:

Brenden Aaronson (Midfielder): Getting passed over for other options, it feels like injuries will be the only way to get Aaronson to the World Cup.

Brenden Aaronson (Midfielder): Getting passed over for other options, it feels like injuries will be the only way to get Aaronson to the World Cup.

Yunus Musah (Midfielder): Needs playing time and a new home in the worst way. Still hasn't gotten it.

Needs playing time and a new home in the worst way. Still hasn't gotten it. Gio Reyna (Midfielder): Like Musah's situation but worse, Reyna needs to go anywhere but Dortmund and fast.

Gio Reyna (Midfielder): Like Musah's situation but worse, Reyna needs to go anywhere but Dortmund and fast.

Josh Sargent (Forward): The rise of Agyemang feels like it correlates with Sargent's exclusion from the squad. With a hot streak, things could change, but it'll be a tough climb.

The rise of Agyemang feels like it correlates with Sargent's exclusion from the squad. With a hot streak, things could change, but it'll be a tough climb. Zack Steffen (Goalkeeper): Another player where if he wasn't injured ahead of the Gold Cup, things may be different, but Steffen will likely get more chances in the future.

2026 roster projection

Goalkeepers (3): Matt Freese (New York City FC), Matt Turner (Crystal Palace), Patrick Schulte (Columbus Crew).

Defenders (8): Sergino Dest (PSV), Antonee Robinson (Fulham), Miles Robinson (FC Cincinnati), Chris Richards (Crystal Palace), Tim Ream (Fulham), Joe Scally (Borussia Monchengladbach), Max Arfsten (Columbus Crew), John Tolkin (Holstein Kiel).

Midfielders (7): Weston McKennie (Juventus), Tyler Adams (Bournemouth), Diego Luna (Real Salt Lake), Luca De La Torre (San Diego FC), Sebastian Berhalter (Vancouver Whitecaps), Malik Tillman (Bayer Leverkusen), Johnny Cardoso (Real Betis).

Forwards (6): Christian Pulisic (Milan), Folarin Balogun (Monaco), Ricardo Pepi (PSV), Tim Weah (Juventus), Patrick Agyemang (Derby County), Haji Wright (Coventry City).