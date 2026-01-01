Just like that, it's 2026, and the road to the World Cup is quite real. Six months separate the United States men's national team from now and kicking off the World Cup on home soil, but Mauricio Pochettino has restored belief that this is a team that could make noise. They ended 2025 unbeaten in their last five matches, and Pochettino's plan and the depth of the side are shining in key areas.

Excelling against Paraguay and Uruguay to end the year, the challenges will only get harder for the USMNT with Belgium and Portugal on the docket in March, but that's a good thing as players will be able to show what they can do against teams who will be in the mix to win the World Cup. That does mean that it's time for another World Cup roster prediction, as the end of the year has brought changes at the fringes of the side.

Playing time concerns are still an issue in the squad with members such as Yunus Musah and Gio Reyna not playing consistently for their clubs, but with the tactical vision for the USMNT becoming clearer, let's take a look at predicting the roster as we're now six months out from the World Cup in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

USMNT roster locks

A section that has been dwindling as regression has hit the USMNT pool, this is a group of players who, if healthy, are still expected to be in the squad and likely start matches.

GK Matt Freese

DEF Tim Ream

DEF Chris Richards

DEF Antonee Robinson

DEF Sergino Dest

MID Weston McKennie



MID Tyler Adams

FWD Christian Pulisic

FWD Folarin Balogun

One group of players that hasn't changed is the locks of the squad. If these players are healthy, not only will they be in the World Cup squad, but they'll also be starting the first match for the USMNT, facing Paraguay on June 12 to kick off the tournament. It's a critical moment for the side, but if they're successful at the World Cup, this is the group who will need to be in top form to make it happen.

It's not ideal that Tyler Adams is injured to begin the year, but he could be healthy by the March international break when the USMNT will face Portugal and Belgium as World Cup preparation kicks into high gear, but there is a very real possibility that the Bournemouth midfielder isn't at peak fitness when the World Cup kicks off which would be quite a blow to the national team.

If someone were to fall out of this group, it'd possibly be Weston McKennie, who missed the September and October international breaks, but with him being back in the midfield rotation for Juventus, there's no reason why a performing McKennie won't be in the World Cup squad. Behind them, things are wide open, considering the lack of depth in defense. Malik Tillman is also probably a lock, but as another player who has had to come in and out of the USMNT squad due to injury, I hesitate to fully put him with this group of players.

Keeper is also set unless something drastic happens, with no keeper earning a start under Pochettino, except Matt Freese during 2025. Despite Matt Turner getting consistent playing time since returning to the New England Revolution, it hasn't resulted in caps for the USMNT, so that only increases the chances that Freese is the number one when the World Cup gets underway.

Players on the bubble

Cristian Roldan (Midfielder): The Seattle Sounders man has not only showcased his leadership credentials with the USMNT, but he's also been an integral part of transitioning defense into attack when McKennie isn't in the squad. Now that he's gotten so much playing time under Pochettino while also representing the United States at the 2022 World Cup, it's hard to see a situation where Roldan doesn't make this squad.

The Seattle Sounders man has not only showcased his leadership credentials with the USMNT, but he's also been an integral part of transitioning defense into attack when McKennie isn't in the squad. Now that he's gotten so much playing time under Pochettino while also representing the United States at the 2022 World Cup, it's hard to see a situation where Roldan doesn't make this squad. Roman Celentano (Goalkeeper) : A strong performer for FC Cincinnati, Celentano is someone who has been called in under Pochettino, but due to Freese's form, it has kept him from doing much at the national team level .

: A strong performer for FC Cincinnati, Celentano is someone who has been called in under Pochettino, but due to Freese's form, it has kept him from doing much at the national team level Miles Robinson (Defender): Holding down the Cincinnati defense in front of Celentano, Miles Robinson is someone who Pochettino values in defense. He may not start many games, but Robinson has been among the first names that Pochettino looks to to close out matches, which is a valuable skill.

Holding down the Cincinnati defense in front of Celentano, Miles Robinson is someone who Pochettino values in defense. He may not start many games, but Robinson has been among the first names that Pochettino looks to to close out matches, which is a valuable skill. Malik Tillman (Midfielder): Even with the coaching change at Bayer Leverkusen, Tillman has stuck in the lineup while also shining with the USMNT when called into the squad. Injuries kept Tillman out for some of 2025, but moving into 2026, he's someone looking to claim a starting role at the World Cup.

Even with the coaching change at Bayer Leverkusen, Tillman has stuck in the lineup while also shining with the USMNT when called into the squad. Injuries kept Tillman out for some of 2025, but moving into 2026, he's someone looking to claim a starting role at the World Cup. Auston Trusty (Defender) : Another member of the team with a new coach heading into the new year, as Wilfred Nancy has taken over at Celtic, Trusty is looking to capitalize on the USMNT defense shifting to a back three. One of the defenders who has experience playing in that system, a steady time at Celtic could easily see him make the squad.

: Another member of the team with a new coach heading into the new year, as Wilfred Nancy has taken over at Celtic, Trusty is looking to capitalize on the USMNT defense shifting to a back three. One of the defenders who has experience playing in that system, a steady time at Celtic could easily see him make the squad. Gio Reyna (Forward): When Gio Reyna scored for the USMNT against Paraguay, it felt like he made the World Cup squad. While he has yet to nail down a consistent starting role at Borussia Monchengladbach, he's still one of the most talented players in this squad, and Reyna being on the pitch makes things easier for the rest of the USMNT attackers. As long as he's playing regularly in Germany, Reyna will be in the squad.

When Gio Reyna scored for the USMNT against Paraguay, it felt like he made the World Cup squad. While he has yet to nail down a consistent starting role at Borussia Monchengladbach, he's still one of the most talented players in this squad, and Reyna being on the pitch makes things easier for the rest of the USMNT attackers. As long as he's playing regularly in Germany, Reyna will be in the squad. Tanner Tessemann (Midfielder): Thriving after his move to Lyon, Tessemann is someone who can fill multiple roles for the USMNT. He's gotten playing time as a defensive midfielder and as a centerback, versatility that could be key with the national team mixing things up tactically.

Ricardo Pepi (Forward): Expected to start more matches for PSV than he has, Ricardo Pepi has made the most of his situation, scoring 10 goals in all competitions so far this season. Now linked to a move to Fulham, there's a chance that Pepi could be joining another American in Antonee Robinson. But, even if that doesn't happen, Pepi is in a situation where he can earn significant playing time and push to cement a role as one of the first players off the bench for the USMNT.

Expected to start more matches for PSV than he has, Ricardo Pepi has made the most of his situation, scoring 10 goals in all competitions so far this season. Now linked to a move to Fulham, there's a chance that Pepi could be joining another American in Antonee Robinson. But, even if that doesn't happen, Pepi is in a situation where he can earn significant playing time and push to cement a role as one of the first players off the bench for the USMNT. Alex Freeman (Defender): Growing by the match under Pochettino, Freeman came from out of the blue, but he's knocking on the door of the World Cup. Showing his two-way skill as a wing back, Freeman is helping push Pochettino to take four fullbacks to the World Cup. Freeman hasn't met a challenge that he hasn't risen to, and he doesn't show signs of slowing down anytime soon.

Growing by the match under Pochettino, Freeman came from out of the blue, but he's knocking on the door of the World Cup. Showing his two-way skill as a wing back, Freeman is helping push Pochettino to take four fullbacks to the World Cup. Freeman hasn't met a challenge that he hasn't risen to, and he doesn't show signs of slowing down anytime soon. Haji Wright (Forward): With Coventry City flying atop the Championship, Wright is back to getting called into the national team setup on a regular basis. Able to play on the wing or as a traditional nine, Wright's versatility will be important for the USMNT going forward.

Max Arfsten (Defender): Able to play as a defender or essentially push up the pitch as a wide midfielder, Arfsten is another player who brings important versatility to the squad. Robinson may be the starter at left back, but it doesn't get much better as far as a change of pace option go.

Able to play as a defender or essentially push up the pitch as a wide midfielder, Arfsten is another player who brings important versatility to the squad. Robinson may be the starter at left back, but it doesn't get much better as far as a change of pace option go. Brenden Aaronson (Midfielder): The top assister for Leeds United this season, it seemed like Aaronson didn't have much of a shot at making the World Cup squad, but his work rate and vision have kept him around the fringes. Only time will tell if that's enough, but Aaronson is doing enough to ensure that he's in the mix right now.

Patrick Schulte (Goalkeeper): Probably the best current keeper in the pool with the ball at his feet. If Schulte doesn't get injured ahead of the Gold Cup, Freese may never get his shot to start for the USMNT. With a strong season, Schulte could be the starter in net, but he's falling behind in the rankings.

Probably the best current keeper in the pool with the ball at his feet. If Schulte doesn't get injured ahead of the Gold Cup, Freese may never get his shot to start for the USMNT. With a strong season, Schulte could be the starter in net, but he's falling behind in the rankings. Mark McKenzie (Defender): A player who Pochettino has talked about the art of defending with, McKenzie is someone who could be a surprise starter at the World Cup. He has settled in well since making the move to Toulouse in France, and as another player who is comfortable in a back three or a back four, this could be McKenzie's time.

A player who Pochettino has talked about the art of defending with, McKenzie is someone who could be a surprise starter at the World Cup. He has settled in well since making the move to Toulouse in France, and as another player who is comfortable in a back three or a back four, this could be McKenzie's time. Diego Luna (Midfielder): Becoming Pochettino's right-hand man, Luna now has to prove that he can perform against top opposition. Scoring against Uruguay is a start, but the tougher challenges are yet to come as his performances against Belgium and Portugal will go a long way to determining Luna's World Cup fate.

Tim Weah (Forward): Back in France with Marseille, he has been able to play on the wing as well as at wing back, which is a boon for the USMNT. Pochettino has shuffled his position with the national team, but it doesn't feel like there's a scenario where Weah isn't in the squad, although he may not be a starter.

Back in France with Marseille, he has been able to play on the wing as well as at wing back, which is a boon for the USMNT. Pochettino has shuffled his position with the national team, but it doesn't feel like there's a scenario where Weah isn't in the squad, although he may not be a starter. Sebastian Berhalter (Midfielder): The Vancouver Whitecaps man has quickly become one of the best players in the squad at delivering set plays. His play on the pitch needs improvement to truly be at a USMNT level at the World Cup, but if someone needs to deliver a free kick or a corner to change the outcome of a game, there are worse options.

The Vancouver Whitecaps man has quickly become one of the best players in the squad at delivering set plays. His play on the pitch needs improvement to truly be at a USMNT level at the World Cup, but if someone needs to deliver a free kick or a corner to change the outcome of a game, there are worse options. Patrick Agyemang (Forward): Finding the back of the net for Derby County in the Championship, Agyemang is showing why Pochettino had faith in him. The forwards ahead of him are performing so this is a tenuous spot, but with players like Wright also being able to shift out wide, there's space for another out and out number nine.

On the outside looking in

Here's a look at those who have missed the cut in this projection:

Yunus Musah (Midfielder): Now at Atalanta, Musah has struggled to stick in the starting lineup, and that has also kept him from pushing into Pochettino's plans, but there is still time for a late charge into the side.

Now at Atalanta, Musah has struggled to stick in the starting lineup, and that has also kept him from pushing into Pochettino's plans, but there is still time for a late charge into the side. Jack McGlynn (Midfielder): Injuries have set McGlynn back, so priority one will be getting back to full health, but if he can do that, the Houston midfielder is talented enough to push for a place in the World Cup squad.

Injuries have set McGlynn back, so priority one will be getting back to full health, but if he can do that, the Houston midfielder is talented enough to push for a place in the World Cup squad. Noahkai Banks (Defender): Called in by Pochettino but not yet receiving a cap, Banks is someone who the Argentine manager has spoken highly of. In a thin defense, Banks could turn up in the World Cup squad if he continues his strong form for Augsburg.

Called in by Pochettino but not yet receiving a cap, Banks is someone who the Argentine manager has spoken highly of. In a thin defense, Banks could turn up in the World Cup squad if he continues his strong form for Augsburg. Joe Scally (Defender): The shift to a back three and Scally's versatility will give him a chance, but if he's given opportunities against top teams, his performances for the national team will need to improve after a disappointing November window.

The shift to a back three and Scally's versatility will give him a chance, but if he's given opportunities against top teams, his performances for the national team will need to improve after a disappointing November window. Matt Turner (Goalkeeper): It feels like Turner will either be the starter for the USMNT or out of the squad with no in between. Back in New England, he's playing soccer, which is a start, but will there be enough time?

It feels like Turner will either be the starter for the USMNT or out of the squad with no in between. Back in New England, he's playing soccer, which is a start, but will there be enough time? Johnny Cardoso (Midfielder): Struggling to make his mark at Atletico Madrid, Cardoso has to be kept in the picture because if he does break into the XI, that would also be enough to earn a role with the USMNT.

2026 roster projection

Goalkeepers (3): Matt Freese (New York City FC), Roman Celentano (FC Cincinnati), Patrick Schulte (Columbus Crew).

Defenders (9): Sergino Dest (PSV), Antonee Robinson (Fulham), Miles Robinson (FC Cincinnati), Chris Richards (Crystal Palace), Tim Ream (Fulham), Alex Freeman (Orlando City SC), Max Arfsten (Columbus Crew), Auston Trusty (Celtic),Mark McKenzie (Toulouse FC).

Midfielders (7): Weston McKennie (Juventus), Tyler Adams (Bournemouth), Diego Luna (Real Salt Lake), Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United), Sebastian Berhalter (Vancouver Whitecaps), Malik Tillman (Bayer Leverkusen), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders), Tanner Tessemann (Lyon).

Forwards (7): Christian Pulisic (Milan), Folarin Balogun (Monaco), Ricardo Pepi (PSV), Tim Weah (Marseille), Haji Wright (Coventry City), Gio Reyna (Borussia Monchengladbach), Patrick Agyemang (Derby County).