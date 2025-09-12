The experimentation for the United States men's national team is over after a September international window that saw them defeat a rotated Japan side while falling to South Korea. The USMNT did break out a new formation with a back three against Japan, but while that was a positive, it does also lead to more questions about how the USMNT roster will look for the World Cup. A back three could provide defensive cover, but it also means that fewer midfielders are needed as well.

Playing time concerns are still an issue in the squad with members of the side such as Weston McKennie, Yunus Musah, and Gio Reyna not playing consistently for their clubs, but with some key players getting moves to new teams during the summer transfer window, that could change. Even if it doesn't, Pochettino will need to weigh a player's talent and fit in the USMNT with their current form and playing time, which are some of the tough differences between club management and the international game. But as time dwindles before the USMNT kicks off another international break where they'll face Ecuador and Australia in October, let's take a look at predicting the roster as we're less than a year out from the World Cup in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

USMNT roster locks

A section that has been dwindling as regression has hit the USMNT pool, this is a group of players who, if healthy, are still expected to be in the squad and likely start matches.

Sergino Dest (Defender)

Weston McKennie (Midfielder)

Christian Pulisic (Forward)

Tyler Adams (Midfielder)

Antonee Robinson (Defender)

Folarin Balogun (Forward)



Chris Richards (Defender)

Tim Ream (Defender)

Matt Freese (Goalkeeper)

The locks are beginning to shift as more players are staking claims to their spots after the September international window. Matt Freese is doing everything that he can in order to make sure that he's the number one keeper for the USMNT when the World Cup kicks off, but, at a minimum, he has done enough to be on the roster, even if it is only as a penalty shootout specialist. At the other end of the field, after scoring against Japan and showing that he can bring a dimension to the USMNT attack that no one else can, Folarin Balogun showed why he's a lock in the side and barring injury, he should be starting the World Cup as the number nine for the Red, White and Blue.

Missing out on the September international window, Weston McKennie may be the most likely name to fall out of this group of players, but alarm bells won't start to ring unless he's not present in the October international window either. Sergino Dest also got his first appearance under Pochettino, and despite having mixed results during camp, he's still someone who will be in the mix during the World Cup due to what he brings to the USMNT going forward.

This shows just how open things are for the USMNT, with only nine spots in the roster being close to what I'd consider locks ahead of the 2026. There are other players like Malik Tillman who are likely locks, but considering that not only did he just move into a new environment at Bayer Leverkusen, but Tillman also now has a new head coach in Kasper Hjulmand after Erik ten Hag was fired after only two matches in charge of the German side, and with Champions League soccer on the horizon, it's a time when anything could happen, putting his World Cup spot at risk. Tim Ream is also likely a lock, but at 37, the World Cup is still a long way away.

Looking at somewhere like midfield, it seemed like the trio was set for this upcoming World Cup as Yunus Musah, Adams, and McKennie wowed at the 2022 World Cup, but as things have changed, Musah has now moved to Atalanta and will need to earn playing time or he'll find himself missing out on the World Cup entirely in 2026.

Players on the bubble

Luca De La Torre (Midfielder): Shining in midfield for San Diego FC as they compete at the top of MLS in their first season of existence, De La Torre is firmly in the middle of everything, and it's also seeing him rise up the ranks with the USMNT. De La Torre may not end up as a starter, considering that there is depth between the defensive midfielders, but he will be a solid squad member.

There's already turmoil at Bayer Leverkusen with the club moving on from Erik ten Hag after only two league matches. Tillman has already scored a goal, which is a positive, but anything could happen with his club situation, which keeps him from moving directly into the locks territory. Patrick Agyemang (Forward): Breaking out under Pochettino, Agyemang wasn't anywhere near the World Cup squad before getting called into the January camp, and while he'll get a chance to make the World Cup squad, injuries have stopped Agyemang from being able to show what he can do since moving to Derby County this summer.

Breaking out under Pochettino, Agyemang wasn't anywhere near the World Cup squad before getting called into the January camp, and while he'll get a chance to make the World Cup squad, injuries have stopped Agyemang from being able to show what he can do since moving to Derby County this summer. Gio Reyna (Forward): Yet to debut for his new squad, Borussia Monchengladbach, Reyna is in a situation that feels like it could turn around sooner rather than later. The USMNT still need a creative midfielder, and when it comes to ability on the ball, there isn't a player who can match Reyna in the pool. If he's playing well, Reyna will be in the squad.

Ricardo Pepi (Forward): It has been a bit of a slow start to the season for Pepi, with him failing to find the net for PSV so far, but these adjustments are expected as he gets used to starting more matches instead of coming off the bench. Pepi should be in the World Cup squad even if he struggles with that adjustment, but if he scores goals in Champions League play, it will make sure he's at minimum the number two striker in the squad.

Alex Freeman (Defender): Growing by the match under Pochettino, Freeman came from out of the blue, but he's knocking on the door of the World Cup. Showing his two-way skill as a wing back, Freeman is helping push Pochettino to take four fullbacks to the World Cup.

Max Arfsten (Defender): Able to play as a defender or essentially push up the pitch as a wide midfielder, Arfsten is another player who brings important versatility to the squad. Robinson may be the starter at left back, but it doesn't get much better as far as a change of pace option go.

Patrick Schulte (Goalkeeper): Probably the best current keeper in the pool with the ball at his feet. If Schulte doesn't get injured ahead of the Gold Cup, Freese may never get his shot to start for the USMNT. With a strong season, Schulte could be the starter in net but he's falling behind in the rankings.

A surprise inclusion in the squad, it's hard to know where Pochettino is with center backs, but if he's using a back three, then it makes sense for an extra addition in the middle. It's anyone's guess on who he would pick, however. Diego Luna (Midfielder): Becoming Pochettino's right-hand man, Luna now has to prove that he can perform against top opposition. Luna struggled in the Gold Cup final and also struggled against South Korea; these adjustments are expected, but if he wants to stick in the World Cup squad, it's important to make his way through them.

Tim Weah (Forward): Back in France with Marseille, Weah can also go back to playing as an actual winger, which is a boon for the USMNT. Pochettino seems to prefer Weah on the left instead of the right, and while it has worked at times, there have been situations where the balance of the side has been thrown off.

On the outside looking in

Here's a look at those who have missed the cut in this projection:

Jack McGlynn (Midfielder): In direct competition with Berhalter for a spot, it may come down to preference for Pochettino. Berhalter is better in defense, while McGlynn brings more going forward.

Now at Atalanta, the race is on for Musah to get into the starting XI and show why he should be in the World Cup squad. Josh Sargent (Forward): Failing to do much with his chances, time is running out for Sargent to make a second consecutive World Cup.

Failing to do much with his chances, time is running out for Sargent to make a second consecutive World Cup. Zack Steffen (Goalkeeper): Another player where if he wasn't injured ahead of the Gold Cup, things may be different, but Steffen finds himself in a situation where it may be tough to get back in the top three keepers.

2026 roster projection

Goalkeepers (3): Matt Freese (New York City FC), Matt Turner (New England Revolution, Patrick Schulte (Columbus Crew).

Defenders (8): Sergino Dest (PSV), Antonee Robinson (Fulham), Miles Robinson (FC Cincinnati), Chris Richards (Crystal Palace), Tim Ream (Fulham), Alex Freeman (Orlando City SC), Max Arfsten (Columbus Crew), Tristan Blackmon (Vancouver Whitecaps).

Midfielders (7): Weston McKennie (Juventus), Tyler Adams (Bournemouth), Diego Luna (Real Salt Lake), Luca De La Torre (San Diego FC), Sebastian Berhalter (Vancouver Whitecaps), Malik Tillman (Bayer Leverkusen), Johnny Cardoso (Atletico Madrid).

Forwards (6): Christian Pulisic (Milan), Folarin Balogun (Monaco), Ricardo Pepi (PSV), Tim Weah (Marseille), Patrick Agyemang (Derby County), Haji Wright (Coventry City), Gio Reyna (Borussia Monchengladbach).