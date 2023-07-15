The 2023-24 European pre-season has officially started and U.S. men's national team players are making their first moves with their new clubs. While Christian Pulisic started to train with AC Milan in the last days after his move to Italy, Ricardo Pepi scored his first goal with PSV in a friendly, same as Brenden Aaronson with Union Berlin. Let's go around Europe to see how the American stars did on Saturday.

Pepi's first goal with PSV

Pepi scored his first goal with PSV on Saturday after his move to the Dutch team. PSV beat Blau-Weiss Linz 2-1 with Pepi and Xavi Simons finding the net. Here's Pepi's goal, coming just 16 minutes in as he earned the start.

The Aaronson brothers both scored

Both Brenden Aaronson and his brother Paxten scored in the friendlies they played on Saturday. Brenden, the Union Berlin player, scored his first-ever goal with the German side in the pre-season against ZTE FC while Paxten scored with Eintracht Frankfurt as well, also thanks to a big mistake of the goalkeeper.

Pulisic trains with AC Milan

Christian Pulisic started to train with AC Milan after his move to Italy became official last week. The USMNT star seemed happy and focused during the first training sessions under his new coach Stefano Pioli.

Where he fits in will be interesting with Rafael Leao fully secured as the starter at left wing, but Pulisic said he's open to playing in the middle or on the right and that he feels wanted at the club. The Serie A season for Milan begins Aug. 21 at Bologna.