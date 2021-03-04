Now more than ever, Americans are seeing playing time in European soccer. From the Premier League to the Turkish first division, from veterans to names you might not have heard of yet, there is a chance to witness the bright future of American soccer. As always, plenty of Americans will be in action this weekend across the continent. But here are the three you need to keep an eye on, one each day from Friday to Sunday, how to watch the games and more.

Yunus Musah, Valencia

Date: Friday, March 5

Opponent: Villarreal

Time: 3 p.m. ET

How to watch: beIN Sports and fuboTV (Try for free)

What to watch: The early buzz around Yunus Musah has faded quite a bit, but it isn't a result of his performances. He is in a far from ideal situation in terms of stability and culture, but something has to be said about the opportunity he's gotten under Javi Gracia. The 18-year-old, who debuted for the United States men's national team last year, while still having the possibility of switching to England, Italy and Ghana, has played in 22 matches this season for the club, scoring both in La Liga and in the Copa del Rey. Valencia are struggling for their top-flight lives due to years of mismanagement from those high up, and the future of the club in the first division, as well as the ownership, remain unclear. Valencia are just five points from safety and need a couple wins to feel good, and they'll look for one here in a rivalry match against a Villarreal team that hasn't won any of its last five. Musah never got going last time out against Getafe, but expect him to see the field for at least a bit against Villarreal, partially thanks to the inconsistency of club-record signing Goncalo Guedes, who hasn't been reliable in the slightest.

Gio Reyna, Borussia Dortmund

Date: Saturday, March 6

Opponent: Bayern Munich

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

How to watch: ESPN Deportes and ESPN+

What to watch: A big spot here for Gio and company against the kings of the world. No matter whether he starts or is off the bench, he always seems to make some sort of impact with his creativity, and they need him now more than ever. Dortmund's title hopes are gone, entering the day 13 points back of Bayern, but the top four will be the goal with the club in fifth place. Reyna will be itching to make a bigger impact than he has as of late, however, going without a goal or an assist since Nov. 28.

Josh Sargent, Werder Bremen

Date: Sunday, March 7

Opponent: Koln

Time: 9:30 a.m. ET

How to watch: ESPN+

What to watch: Sargent has found a bit of form lately and could be cementing himself as the No. 9 for the national team this year. The St. Louis native has two goals in his last five games, improving a bit across those matches. While he is only averaging a shot a game, part of it is due to the lack of quality balls being fed to him. He's got more goals in his last five games than he had in the previous 16 games, and this match comes against a Koln side that is reeling, having conceded eight goals in their last three matches. Assuming Sargent sees the field, expect at least one really good chance to make it three goals from six, as Koln look to snap their skid and boost their chances of survival. This match could see them pushing forward in numbers more often than usual as Bremen's attack has been quite average, but that has the chance of resulting in some more decent looks on the counter for the young American.