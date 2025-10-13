It's Monday! And if that is altogether too much excitement for the start of another working week, I'll tell you now there's reason to be buzzing. We've got some big World Cup qualifiers ahead of us as the men's international break finally kicks into gear then come Wednesday it's the second round of games in the Women's Champions League. I'm James Benge, let's get to it.

📺 Footy fix

All times U.S./Eastern

Monday, Oct. 6

🏆 World Cup Qualifier: Cameroon vs. Angola, 12 p.m. ➡️ ESPN App

🏆 World Cup Qualifier: Northern Ireland vs. Germany, 2:45 p.m. ➡️ Fox Sports 2

🏆 World Cup Qualifier: Honduras vs. Haiti, 8 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+, CBS Sports Network

🏆 World Cup Qualifier: Costa Rica vs. Nicaragua, 10 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+, CBS Sports Network

Tuesday, Oct. 7

🏆 World Cup Qualifier: Nigeria vs. Benin, 12 p.m. ➡️ ESPN App

🏆 World Cup Qualifier: Latvia vs. England, 2:45 p.m. ➡️ Fox Sports 2

🏆 World Cup Qualifier: Curacao vs. Trinidad & Tobago, 7 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🏆 World Cup Qualifier: El Salvador vs. Suriname, 10 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

⚽ The Forward Line

🇺🇸 Is the system clicking for the USMNT?

Getty Images

Every coach in the international game will tell you that performances are more important than results and if that is indeed the case, then the USA look to be trending in the right direction. A 1-1 draw with Ecuador might not seem much to write home about on paper, but for starters it is worth bearing in mind that Friday's opponents have just finished second in CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying and have some of the best defensive talent in the sport. When Enner Valencia gave them a 24th minute lead in Austin, La Tri could well have expected to hold on.

Instead, Mauricio Pochettino's side penned back their visitors, dominating possession and taking the vast majority of the shots before Folarin Balogun's equalizer following some gorgeous interplay down the right. A 1-1 draw was no less than the USMNT deserved and although this is the sort of bar so low you might stumble over it, you could not argue with Tony Meola's assessment on Call It What You Want that this was the team's best game under Pochettino.

This seems like a team who is starting to coalesce around the back three that Pochettino introduced in the second half of a defeat to South Korea in September. It seems to fit personnel who were there -- Chris Richards and Timothy Weah have looked particularly adept -- and those who are yet to join up with the group. Imagine the damage that Antonee Robinson might do down the left with a little more support behind him and Sergino Dest across from him. Already you can see experimentation with the base template too, Weston McKennie drifting into midfield from a nominal role as the right-sided attacking midfielder while Weah dangerously attacked space infield from right wing back.

Crucial to making a 3-4-2-1 work to its fullest is a center forward who can do a bit of everything, attacking the number 10 position when his support forwards drift wide and stretching the defense with runs in behind. In Balogun the USA got that on Friday night, as Chuck Booth explains:

Booth: "From the third minute of the match, when Folarin Balogun took the ball for a ride, beating multiple Ecuadorian defenders, to the moment that he was subbed out of the game for Haji Wright to close things out, he was the best player on the pitch... Creating chances for his teammates, playing off the back shoulder of their defenders, and making the most of his own chances, there's a lot to like about Balogun leading the line for the USMNT at the World Cup."

Since the day it became apparent he was entertaining a switch of international allegiance, Balogun had been heralded as the No.9 for the home World Cup. Friday was a sign as to why such thinking was only somewhat premature. He really could slot into this system quite elegantly.

And now there is time to bed that system in. It is easy to see what the vision might be from here out. The US should beat Australia in Denver on Tuesday night. From there on, Pochettino can hope to get even more of his best players together in November and March, testing them out against high grade South American and potentially European opponents such that the hosts are raring to go come the summer. Whether that actually transpires is still a pretty open question. It wasn't so long ago that the US seemed to be stumbling in the dark in pursuit of the basics. At least now though, they appear to have the building blocks.

Live Today!

🔗 Midfield Link Play

🏆 World Cup qualifying hits its pivotal point

Getty Images

While the hosts can think about how they might want to line up next summer there are plenty of other nations with work to do if they are to even play in the World Cup. The expanded 48-team structure might have afforded more opportunities for European qualifiers but the smaller groups in UEFA competitions have thrown the door open to a bit more variance, meaning that, for instance, there is real jeopardy for Germany on their trip to Northern Ireland. Having already been surprised once in Slovakia they can ill afford a defeat in Belfast if they want to avoid the playoffs by finishing first.

The stakes are similarly high for Belgium, who face Wales on Monday with both sides battling to just catch up with Group J leaders North Macedonia, on whom they hold a game in hand. Lose in Cardiff and what is left of the Belgian golden generation would be facing a very tricky trip to Kazakhstan in November. Italy too will be fearing what comes with dropped points when they host Israel in Udine. Avoiding defeat would have Gennaro Gattuso's team set fare for a top two berth that has seemed in doubt at some stages of the cycle, but realistically only nine points from nine will give them a chance of overhauling Norway.

As ever, though, it is Africa that promises to deliver the greatest drama on the final days of its first phase. Cape Verde, the island nation of just over half a million people, can secure its first ever berth at a World Cup with a win over Eswatini. Meanwhile by far the most populous nation in the continent -- and one of its great footballing powers -- has an almighty struggle on its hands. Nigeria must beat Benin by two goals to have even a chance of a top two finish in Group C, something which may be enough for them to reach the second round qualifiers. Even with a win they could really do with a helping hand from Rwanda, who play in South Africa.

To make matters worse, Nigeria's journey to Uyo after a win in Lesotho was delayed by a cracked windscreen on their plane, leading to a grim 20 hours of disrupted flights and long waits. That is hardly optimal preparation for one of the biggest games the Super Eagles have played in years.

Meanwhile in Asia, Qatar must make home advantage pay as they take on the United Arab Emirates in Al Rayyan knowing a defeat could well see them eliminated from the tournament they hosted in 2022. Given the controversy around them and Saudi Arabia hosting the fourth round phase of AFC qualifying, the pressure is certainly on Qatar. The coming days, then, will be pivotal in shaping the participants in the World Cup.

🔗 Top Stories

📈 Trending upwards: The USMNT look to be on the right path, writes Pardeep Cattry, as Pochettino marks his anniversary in charge of the national team.

⚖️ Winners and losers: Friday certainly proved to be a successful game for Balogun but what of McKennie and even Matt Turner?

👀 Games to watch: Right across the planet there is plenty at stake in pursuit of places at next summer's World Cup.

1️⃣ Tournament favorites: Who has a realistic chance of winning it all in North America? Francesco Porzio investigates.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Selection dilemmas for the Three Lions: England are doing very nicely indeed but, with qualification just one win away, can they continue to excel without Jude Bellingham, Cole Palmer and Phil Foden?

💰 The Back Line

💵 Best bets

UEFA World Cup qualifiers: Wales vs. Belgium, Monday, 2:45 p.m.

💰 THE PICK: Over 2.5 goals (-133) -- Two teams that really, really could do with a win in Cardiff are surely going to go for it from the off. Neither Wales nor Belgium have gone scoreless in any of their five qualifiers and the two played out a thrilling seven goal clash back in March, one where the latter emerged victorious thanks to late magic from Kevin De Bruyne. Neither of these teams field anything like the quality of defense that they did eight years ago when they were facing off in Euros quarterfinals so this should be a game packed with goals, chances and drama.

For more picks, predictions, expert tips and the latest betting news, don't miss out on CBSSports.com's betting home page.

Matchday 2 🔜

Paramount+

What's on CBS Sports Golazo Network

☀️ Morning Footy (Weekdays 8-10 a.m.): Join Golazo Network as it helps fans get their day started on the right foot on the network's flagship morning show with highlights, interviews and the biggest soccer storylines. Morning Footy is also available in podcast form, so you'll never have to miss an episode.



3️⃣ Attacking Third (Monday, Wednesday, Thursday): The leading women's soccer podcast and social brand is now a live studio show. The NWSL season is back and our coverage of the women's game is stronger than ever. Our analysts will be breaking down the USWNT, NWSL and European domestic season all year long. And don't miss Sunday live streams on YouTube as soon as the last NWSL game of the weekend ends.



⚽ Call it What You Want (Tuesday and Thursday): Jimmy Conrad, Charlie Davies, and Tony Meola cover all things USMNT and the state of the game in the United States as the country prepares to co-host the 2026 World Cup. Catch new episodes live on the Golazo America YouTube channel every Tuesday and Thursday at 10 a.m. ET.

🥅 Scoreline (Daily): Scoreline is the newest place for fans to catch up on all the biggest news and results impacting global football, match highlights from the top soccer competitions and all the can't-miss goals from the day's action, starting Thursday and airing seven days a week.



📺 How to watch: CBS Sports Golazo Network is a free 24/7 channel exclusively dedicated to offering unparalleled coverage of all the top soccer competitions worldwide. You can stream for free on the CBS Sports app, Pluto TV and Paramount+.