USMNT and Dortmund star Christian Pulisic on Premier League possibilities: 'Down the road, you never know'

Christian Pulisic has his eyes only on two teams -- his club Borussia Dortmund and the United States national team. And while he's been linked with teams like Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham, he said he isn't looking into it while also saying anything is possible down the road.

"Obviously I don't look into that like a lot of other people do," Pulisic told CBS Sports. "I'm very focused with Dortmund and under contract with Dortmund."

And that makes a ton of sense for the player. He's just 19 and already has 70 appearances for his club. In fact, he has averaged 41.5 appearances over the last two seasons, plenty of a young player like him. But he's deserved them, impressing time and time again both domestically and internationally. If he keeps at that pace of appearances, but the time he turns 30 in 2028, he would be Dortmund's all-time leader in appearances, which just shows you how important he's been and how big of a part he is.

"They've just always given me opportunities," Pulisic said.

While insisting he wants to be at Dortmund and doesn't have any plans to leave, he isn't completely closing the door on potentially playing in the Premier League at some point in his career.

"Down the road, you never know," he said.

It's safe to say, Pulisic plans to be at Dortmund for a long time. But if keeps continuing to perform at this high of a level, dazzling in the Bundesliga, more and more teams are going to come calling for the top American soccer prospect we've ever seen.