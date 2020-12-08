United States men's national team goalkeeper Zack Steffen is set to start for Manchester City on Wednesday in their final Champions League group stage match against Marseille, and the former Columbus Crew man spoke to CBS Sports exclusively a day before the contest.

The 25-year-old Pennsylvania native, in his first season with the City first team following a season on loan at Fortuna Dusseldorf in Germany, is scheduled to replace Ederson in the starting XI to close out the group stage with City having already won its group with a 4-1-0 record. Steffen is set to be the ninth American to play in the Champions League this season.

"Yeah, it's a very exciting stepping stone for me. Very big achievement to debut for Champions League for such an amazing club," Steffen said on Tuesday morning. "So I'm very much looking forward to it and very excited. I don't even think I've told my family yet, but I'll tell them later today. I'm very much looking forward to it and getting back out on the field with the guys.

"We are already through, which is kind of nice to have in the back of your mind. But we want to go out there, we are playing at home, and we want to get a win, get a shutout. For me, I want to display my skills and kind of show everybody what I can do and prove to myself I'm here for a reason. I am looking at it just like it's another game and to go out there and have fun."

Steffen has made two starts for the club this season, playing in the League Cup where City won both matches. But on the biggest stage in Europe, it's quite different. But he feels like his time at City has prepared him for this moment. Be it training against superstars like Kevin de Bruyne or being managed by Pep Guardiola, he's felt the difference that training in an elite environment can make.

"When you are in such a high-level community and atmosphere, you are going to get better and you are going to get pushed," Steffen said. "I definitely have felt that, and I feel like I have improved here and gotten better. I've been learning from the coaching staff and the players, and just the speed and the level here.

"[Pep] is just very detailed and very intense, but at the same time he is very supportive of his players. He is obviously a legend and an amazing coach. For me, it is a little tough because most of the time I am with the goalie coach and the GK union. So we will get a little bit of time with the rest of the team in training and with Pep in training. But from meetings and the time I have spent around him, he's very thoughtful and very detailed, very intense. But also looks to have a calm composure, a cool composure around his players off the field. When it is game time and training, it's all business."

Firmly behind Ederson as City's No. 2 goalkeeper, the University of Maryland product has worked closely with Xabier Manscisidor, the club's goalkeeping coach, to fine-tune what he does well and improve in areas where he needs it. Steffen said what he thinks he handles the best is remaining composed throughout a match no matter what takes place.

"I already kind of bring that and have that in my game, but I would just say for goalkeeping, you can't be too rigid and too tense when there are shots going on and crosses and through balls. You really have to stay as calm as you can in your set position," he said. "I feel like that is what we've been working on a lot lately ever since I've been here. And I feel like I've really improved in that."

But when it comes to improving -- there isn't just one particular spot. He says he's driven to improve across the board.

"I am not satisfied with where I'm at in any aspect of my game. I want to improve in all areas," Steffen said. "But probably just distribution and reading the game and understanding the game of football. I feel like they have a higher understanding of the game than in the [United] States. The States is coming up and getting better and better, but we are also very young in the football world. I feel like I am really learning the game and understanding the game more. But I want to take extra steps forward."

City's match against Marseille is set for 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, and you can watch it on CBS All Access.