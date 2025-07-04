The stage is set for the Concacaf Gold Cup final, and it's a fitting one as the United States and Mexico will meet for the title in the eighth time in the history of the competition. This is the first final that the United States men's national team has played under Mauricio Pochettino, and it's when things get real. Not only will the USMNT be the only thing standing in the way of Mexico lifting three consecutive Concacaf titles, but they'll also have a chance to avenge Pochettino's loss to El Tri in October of 2024.

In a makeshift USMNT roster without regulars such as Christian Pulisic, Antonee Robinson, Weston McKennie, Folarin Balogun and Sergino Dest, Pochettino has been able to put together a team that has fought their way to the final, but Mexico will be their toughest test yet. While Malik Tillman, Matt Freese, and Diego Luna have shown that they belong on this roster with their performances pushing for roles in the 2026 World Cup squad, plenty of players still need to make that next step.

There's no better chance for that than facing Mexico in a final. This is a rivalry where USMNT legends are created and this team hasn't had to face anyone who would be considered a global power to get to this point. Defeating Trinidad and Tobago, Saudi Arabia, Haiti, and Guatemala, along with drawing Costa Rica, doesn't scream that the USMNT is back where they want to be. Getting past a full-strength Mexico, though, would be a major step in the right direction.

The USMNT has been trying to show progress but opportunities to show that in competitive matches have been few and far between. After this squad wasn't able to show it should be on the same pitch as Switzerland and Turkiye, facing Mexico is a chance for the team to show their growth under Pochettino during his longest camp in charge since taking over. Mexico have had a similar path to the USMNT to get to this point since Panama were also upset in Gold Cup play, but coming off a Nations League victory, El Tri have had the better 2025 of the two teams.

Pochettino doesn't need a win for this squad to impress facing Mexico, but it would help to get one. What's important is that they make this a close match with the defense improving. The defensive mistakes facing Costa Rica and 20 shots allowed facing Guatemala would lead to losses in this match. But that's where the pressure is on Pochettino and the squad.

If they improve to get past El Tri in this match, it's a time that could show more players stepping up to make the full World Cup squad, but with a loss, the same questions will continue to plague the USMNT. As narratives loom large over this side, Sunday is a chance to break from them but they'll need to show growth to do it.

How to watch USMNT vs. Mexico, odds

Date : Sunday, July 6 | Time : 7 p.m. ET

: Sunday, July 6 | : 7 p.m. ET Location : NRG Stadium -- Houston, Texas

: NRG Stadium -- Houston, Texas TV: FOX | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

FOX | Fubo (Try for free) Odds: USMNT +190; Draw +210; Mexico +145

USMNT vs Mexico history

These two teams first met in 1934 and have now met a total of 78 times with Mexico winning 37 the USMNT winning 24, and the other 17 ending in draws. This will be the 11th meeting in a cup final with things going in waves of dominance between the two nations. Mexico have won six of those finals, with the USMNT winning four. This is a chance for the USMNT to stop Mexico from winning a third straight Concacaf championship and looking to reestablish their success from 2021-2024, during which the USMNT won three consecutive Cup finals over El Tri.

Top scorers

The USMNT has the top scorer in the rivalry with Landon Donovan's six goals leading the way. Donovan found the back of the net during the USMNT's memorable 2-0 victory over Mexico at the 2002 World Cup and would be a consistent thorn in El Tri's side during their matchups.

Here's how the top five scorers shake out: