Happy Monday and hope you are having a great start to the week! The United States men's national team sure are! The young guns played last night, and nothing has changed in Concacaf -- the Americans still reign supreme. A 2-0 victory over Canada in the Nations League final saw the red, white and blue repeat as champions, adding another trophy and achievement to what's been an impressive run over the last several years.

I'm Roger Gonzalez with the Golazo Starting XI newsletter -- let's get to it.

⚽ The Forward Line

USMNT own Concacaf ... but you already knew that

Twenty3

It doesn't feel like all that long ago when the typical sky-is-falling feelings dominaed with this USMNT. It was last September, with the World Cup right around the corner. In a pair of friendlies the Americans were played off the pitch by Japan in a 2-0 loss, and they couldn't even beat Saudi Arabia days later! Horrendous! Frauds!

Well, not so much. Since then, the U.S. lost just one official match, a no-shame 3-1 defeat to the Netherlands in the World Cup round of 16. Sure, toss the "friendly" loss to Serbia in there if you want, but I cannot with a clear conscious call those January camp games with largely back-up players a true friendly, and friendly results really don't mean anything.

Fast forward a few months, and the performances against Japan and Saudi Arabia are viewed much differently. Japan went on to top Group E at the World Cup, beating both Germany and Spain before losing on penalties to Croatia in the round of 16. Saudi Arabia, you'll remember, are the only team to defeat Argentina in forever (before that loss Argentina were last defeated on July 2, 2019 against Brazil), as that shocking victory in their World Cup opener over Lionel Messi and company snapped their 36-game unbeaten streak. That Argentina, you'll remember, were reigning Copa America champions and eventual winners of the World Cup.

So what does all that mean? It means that this U.S. national team has been getting serious results and have tested themselves against some pretty good teams, ones that maybe we didn't think were going to be all that good. It bodes well for the future. Dominating in Concacaf, making the last 16 of the World Cup and having a core of players that will be expected to make even more noise moving forward is exactly where you want to be as this group builds towards World Cup 2026 on home soil.

Just check out this list of accomplishments over the last several years:

Concacaf Nations League champions 2023

Gold Cup champions 2021

Concacaf Nations League champions 2021

Six matches unbeaten against Mexico, having not lost to El Tri since 2019.

Advanced further than any Concacaf team at the 2022 World Cup, making the round of 16

Have conceded multiple goals in just three of their last 17 games in the last year (three to Netherlands in World Cup, two each to Japan and Serbia in friendlies)

Now comes the biggest three years in American soccer history, if they're ever going to really take the next step. First comes the Gold Cup, a competition largely relegated to the second-most important in the region and now more about player development than anything else. But the Copa America in 2024 will be played in the United States and will be a massive test against the likes of world champs Argentina, mighty Brazil, talented Uruguay, an underrated Ecuador and more.

Follow that up with the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada, and here comes an opportunity to show that the USMNT have truly arrived on a global scale, not just a regional one.

The early expectations will be -- semifinal Copa America run and quarterfinal World Cup run. But if all goes well, the sky is the limit. Time to get to work.

🔗 Midfield Link Play

Folarin Balogun has interest all over and rightfully so

Balogun got this debut goal for the USMNT in the win over Canada with a great diagonal run and finish off a ball from Gio Reya, allowing fans to dream of what just might be with this young striker. His decision to represent the United States last month was a massive boost to a team that really needed it, seeing striker options in Josh Sargent and Ricardo Pepi not work out just yet.

The former Reims striker has impressed greatly since arriving into the team and getting a goal in a final is quite the way to kick-start your international career.

But the talented attacker, born in New York, is used to impressing.

His 22-goal season with Reims, 21 in Ligue 1, has seen no shortage of suitors for the 21-year-old. His parent club is Arsenal, but where he plays next season remains to be seen. One thing is clear -- it won't be on loan, and he said as much after the game.

So, where? Our James Benge has you covered:

Benge: "Balogun, whose contract at Arsenal expires in the summer of 2025, will not be short on suitors. Bundesliga giants RB Leipzig have long held an interest while Marseille would hope to convince the US international to return to Ligue 1 after the success he enjoyed last season. Several Premier League clubs are also monitoring his availability; Brentford have him on their radar while Crystal Palace are also believed to be keen.



Arsenal are understood to be looking for a deal worth around £35 million though that price tag could drop with the inclusion of clauses such as a buyback or sizeable sell-on percentage. Balogun's chances of securing a regular starting spot at the Gunners, who he joined at the age of eight, are complicated by the presence of Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah. Arsenal are also negotiating with Chelsea to sign Kai Havertz, who could also get minutes as a center forward."

As Benge points out, it does seem unlikely that he can break into the Arsenal team as things stand, especially if Havertz arrives. Personally, I love the idea of him going to RB Leipzig. Send him there with a buyback clause, knowing he could get serious minutes with Christopher Nkunku going to Chelsea and Andre Silva just never truly living up to the hype. Timo Werner is also there, but in a year or two, reassess the situation and perhaps bring him back if he continues to progress.

A good problem to have.

