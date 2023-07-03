It has been a busy summer for Americans on the move and Brenden Aaronson seems to be the latest name in the works. Following Leeds United's relegation to the Championship, it wasn't clear if Aaronson would stay or go but according to multiple reports, Aaronson could be heading on loan to Union Berlin to help bolster the squad for their Champions League campaign. Joining Jordan Pefok in Berlin, Aaronson will still have an American in the squad while his style of play suits the Bundesliga quite well.

Following Tim Weah securing a move to Juventus and Christian Pulisic attracting offers worldwide, things are beginning to fall into place for members of the USMNT squad. Weah could be a starting wing back in Italy, if Pulisic lands in Milan he could feature as the starting right winger and Aaronson can contribute all over the pitch for Union Berlin.

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Able to play as an attacking midfielder, winger or a box-to-box shuttler, Aaronson's versatility fist right in with Berlin's flexible attack. Aaronson may have only been involved in four goals during his inaugural season in Leeds but with his work rate he brings quite a lot on the defensive end while helping link up play and can also take set pieces. Then depending on his performance in Berlin or if Leeds United can secure promotion back to the Premier League, Aaronson can be in prime positon for either a permanent move or coming back to Leeds with more experience under his belt.

Don't miss CBS Sports Golazo Network's Morning Footy, now in podcast form! Our crew brings you all the news, views, highlights and laughs you need to follow the Beautiful Game in every corner of the globe, every Monday-Friday all year long.

It hasn't been such a rosy summer yet for other Americans such as Tyler Adams, Folarin Balogun, Weston McKennie, and Sergino Dest and all have transfer situations that need to be resolved sooner than later but things are moving in the right direction. What's impressive is that the trio that is moving are all going to upper tier European clubs without securing eye popping goal scoring numbers. With Adams linked to Aston Villa and Balogun linked to RB Leipzig, it could be quite an exciting summer for Americans on the move.