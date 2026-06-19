USMNT vs. Australia odds, prediction, time: 2026 World Cup picks, best bets by expert on 18-8 roll

Teams atop the Group D standings at the 2026 World Cup meet on Friday as the USMNT and Australia both play in their second match of the tournament. Teams USA dominated Paraguay 4-1 in their opener, with the three-goal differential giving them the top spot in the group for now. Australia upset Turkiye 2-0 in their opener to earn three valuable points. The winner clinches a spot in the knockout stage. Christian Pulisic's status is uncertain for Team USA after he exited the opener with a calf injury.

Kickoff for USA vs. Australia is at 3 p.m. ET in Seattle. The latest USMNT vs. Australia odds from FanDuel Sportsbook list USA as the -165 favorites (risk $165 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Australia at +390 and a draw at +360. The over/under for total goals is 2.5 (-114/-106). Before locking in any Australia vs. USMNT picks, check out the USA vs. Australia predictions from SportsLine's Martin Green.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer betting picks, including the Champions League (+211.25) and Bundesliga (+100). He's also been red-hot in 2026, posting an 18-8 record over his last 26 UCL picks, returning nearly $1,000 in profit. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Now, Green has studied USA vs. Australia and just revealed his 2026 World Cup picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several World Cup odds and soccer betting lines for USMNT vs. Australia:

USA vs. Australia 90-minute money line USA -165, Australia +390, Draw +360 USA vs. Australia over/under: 2.5 goals USA vs. Australia spread: USA -1.5 (+150) USA vs. Australia picks: See picks at SportsLine USA vs. Australia streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top USA vs. Australia predictions

After examining Australia vs. USMNT from every angle, Green is leaning Under 2.5 total goals (-106). It might be temping to go Over after the USA's sizzling offensive performance against Paraguay. The Americans, however, also looked strong on defense, only giving up the one second-half goal to Paraguay after building a 3-0 lead. Pulisic's injury status also adds some questions about USA's ability to match their opening game output.

Australia, meanwhile, kept a clean sheet against a powerful Turkiye offense. Keeper Patrick Beach played exceptionally well, and his presence could help keep this game lower scoring as the last three Australia matches have gone under 2.5 total goals. See Green's best bets for USA vs. Australia at SportsLine, and you can bet the Under 2.5 goals at FanDuel here:

How to make USA vs. Australia picks

After studying Australia vs. USA from every angle, Green has found a critical x-factor and locked in two best bets, including a plus-money goal scorer prop. You can head to SportsLine to see what they are.

So what are the best bets for USA vs. Australia? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for USA vs. Australia, all from expert on an 18-8 roll on UCL picks, and find out.