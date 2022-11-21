Happy Monday morning, and happy U.S. men's national team at the World Cup day for those who celebrate. It's been over 3,000 days since the last one, and I am absolutely ecstatic (and, you know, even more nervous) as the Stars and Stripes take on Wales.

The Football Five 🏈

My goodness, Patrick Mahomes . He led a six-play, 75-yard game-winning drive in 1:15, capping it with a touchdown pass to Travis Kelce as the Chiefs beat the Chargers , 30-27. Mahomes finished with 329 passing yards and three scores, all to Kelce. Kelce, meanwhile, registered his 33rd career 100-yard receiving game, passing Rob Gronkowski for most ever by a tight end.

With Buffalo buried under snow Bills won a "home" game in Detroit, beating the Browns, 31-23.

The Eagles rallied from 10 down in the fourth quarter to beat the Colts, 17-16. Jalen Hurts ran for the game-winning score to cap Philadelphia's first double-digit, fourth-quarter comeback since 2010.

Cordarrelle Patterson recorded his NFL-record ninth career kickoff return touchdown -- passing Josh Cribbs and Leon Washington -- and the Falcons beat the Bears, 27-24.

Matthew Stafford exited early to be evaluated for a concussion as the Rams lost yet again, 27-20 to the Saints. It's the Rams' fourth straight defeat following their bye week.

Good morning to everyone but especially to...

Getty Images

THE DALLAS COWBOYS

If you could pick a dream game for the Cowboys -- and an absolute nightmare for the Vikings -- Sunday's contest was exactly it. Dallas dominated in every single facet in a historic 40-3 win that makes us look at both teams very differently.

Dallas, coming off a loss to the Packers, simply overwhelmed Minnesota to bounce back in emphatic -- and historic -- fashion. It's the largest road win in Cowboys history and the fifth-largest win against a team at least seven games over .500 since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger overall.

Tony Pollard had 189 yards from scrimmage and a pair of receiving touchdowns, while Ezekiel Elliott had two scores on the ground.

had 189 yards from scrimmage and a pair of receiving touchdowns, while had two scores on the ground. The Cowboys sacked Kirk Cousins seven times -- a season high for both parties involved -- and pressured him on nearly 57 percent of his dropbacks, the third-highest rate of any quarterback in any game this season .

seven times -- a season high for both parties involved -- and pressured him on nearly 57 percent of his dropbacks, the . Heck, even kicker Brett Maher made some history

This was the Cowboys at their best, and that got an A+ in our weekly grades. The defense wreaked havoc on an overwhelmed Minnesota offensive line. The offense moved the ball with ease. Our NFL expert Jeff Kerr says they're the second-best team in the NFC, only behind Philadelphia. I have to agree. The championship-caliber ceiling has always been there for the Cowboys, and they played to it Sunday.

Cousins, meanwhile, falls to 2-9 in his career against the Cowboys, and he's also 0-7 as a Viking when pressured on at least half of his drop backs. The Cowboys were the perfect team to take advantage of his struggles -- and his offensive line's struggles -- in a manner that brings the Vikings crashing back to Earth after beating the Bills last weekend.

Honorable mentions

And not such a good morning for...

USATSI

THE NEW YORK JETS

Jets head coach Robert Saleh called his team's offense "dog s---" on Sunday. I can't even imagine what sort of words he would use to describe his special teams.

Marcus Jones ran a punt back 84 yards for a touchdown with just five seconds remaining, giving the Patriots the win in arguably the wildest 10-3 game ever.

It's the only punt return touchdowns so far this season .

. It's the second-latest go-ahead punt return since the AFL-NFL merger in 1970. DeSean Jackson 's Miracle at the Meadowlands II in 2010 came with no time left

since the AFL-NFL merger in 1970. 's Miracle at the Meadowlands II in 2010 came with no time left It didn't come without controversy, though: It looked like there was a block in the back

As for the offense that Saleh referenced? It had two yards in the second half. Two. It's the fewest by any team in any half this season. Zach Wilson is a major issue for the Jets, who have suddenly gone from a really nice story to a team with plenty of talent but significant quarterback issues -- basically the position a lot of NFL teams are in. Here's where Wilson ranks this season among qualified quarterbacks:

Last in completion percentage

Second-to-last in quarterback rating

Third-to-last in expected points added per dropback and off-target percentage

That's just not good enough, no matter how good your defense is.

Not so honorable mentions

Damian Lillard has another calf strain

has Star French striker Karim Benzema is out for the World Cup with a thigh injury.

U.S. starts World Cup journey today vs. Wales ⚽

Getty Images

Put on your red, white and blue, and try as you might to calm your nerves. It's game day for the U.S. men's national team at the World Cup, as Gregg Berhalter's squad takes on Wales. Our experts' picks are in, and let's just say there's a variety of opinions.

So, just who is this group of Americans?

Roger Gonzalez has what you need to know about all 26 players. Perhaps just as intriguing is what Berhalter's lineup looks like today. Chuck Booth took his best guess as to who the starting 11 will be, and his solution to the striker question is...

Booth: " Jesus Ferreira (FC Dallas): Forward is one of the toughest positions to choose around the entire team but despite the hot form of Josh Sargent and challenges from Ricardo Pepi and Jordan Pefok, Ferreira has earned Berhalter's trust with his ability to draw defenders with his runs, drop deep to press, create chances with his feet and still be able to shoot at a solid rate."

(Here's who U.S. legend Landon Donovan would start, for what it's worth.) Chuck has the USMNT making it out of the Group Stage, but you'll have to read his prediction to see just how far they go. Our team of soccer gurus has done a terrific job previewing everything -- and here's it all in one place -- but here are a few of my favorites:

While USMNT begins play today, World Cup action begin yesterday as Qatar put on one heck of an opening ceremony... and then a complete dud on the pitch. Enner Valencia scored twice as Ecuador ran roughshod over the hosts, 2-0, in the opening match of the World Cup.

There are three games today. Check the schedule here, and be sure to sign up for the Golazo Starting XI newsletter, in case you haven't already, for some reason.

CFB recap: Hooker tears ACL in Tennessee loss; Michigan, Ohio State, TCU get narrow wins 🏈

USATSI

Tennessee's loss has thrown a wrench into the College Football Playoff and its quarterback's season-ending injury has thrown a wrench into the Heisman race. South Carolina crushed Tennessee, 63-38, behind Spencer Rattler's breakout performance of 438 passing yards and a program-record six touchdown passes. The 63 points are the most ever by an unranked team against a top-five team in the AP Poll Era, which goes all the way back to 1936.

To make matters worse for the Volunteers, quarterback Hendon Hooker suffered a torn ACL late in the game, ending the Heisman contender's season prematurely.

Perhaps the main beneficiary was USC. The Trojans beat UCLA in a 48-45 thriller in which Caleb Williams made his own Heisman statement with 470 passing yards and three total touchdowns. Our college football expert Dennis Dodd says the best is yet to come. In fact, our playoff prognosticator Jerry Palm has already put USC in his College Football Playoff field. You can see his full projections here.

We could have had even more shakeup to the playoff picture if not for some comebacks:

Michigan beat Illinois , 19-17, thanks to three fourth-quarter field goals by Jake Moody , including the game-winning 35-yarder with nine seconds left. The Wolverines got a couple of calls that made Illinois coach Bret Bielema none too happy

beat , 19-17, thanks to three fourth-quarter field goals by , including the game-winning 35-yarder with nine seconds left. The Wolverines got a couple of calls that made Illinois coach TCU cut things even closer, needing a walk-off 42-yarder by Griffin Kell to remain unbeaten in a 29-28 thriller against Baylor . The Horned Frogs trailed by eight with just over two minutes to go.

cut things even closer, needing a walk-off 42-yarder by to remain unbeaten in a 29-28 thriller against . The Horned Frogs trailed by eight with just over two minutes to go. Ohio State trailed Maryland at halftime but used some big plays from the special teams and defense to win, 43-30. Dallan Hayden ran for 146 yards and three touchdowns.

Here's everything else you need to know.

What we're watching Monday 📺



⚽ England vs. Iran, 8 a.m. on FS1

⚽ Senegal vs. Netherlands, 11 a.m. on FOX

⚽ United States vs. Wales, 2 p.m. on FOX

🏀 No. 23 Texas Tech vs. No. 10 Creighton, 2:30 p.m. on ESPN2

🏀 Warriors at Pelicans, 8 p.m. on NBA TV

🏈 49ers at Cardinals, 8:15 p.m. on ESPN

🏀 Jazz at Clippers, 10:30 p.m. on NBA TV

