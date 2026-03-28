USMNT vs. Belgium score: USA soccer destroyed just months ahead of World Cup in concerning display

ATLANTA – The U.S. men's national team unraveled in a 5-2 defeat to Belgium on Saturday, doing so after scoring first in a game that started with promise but ended with harsh truths about the group's caliber with less than three months to go until the World Cup.

Head coach Mauricio Pochettino was forced into playing an experimental back line with injuries to Chris Richards and Miles Robinson this week, slotting in Mark McKenzie and Tanner Tessman alongside mainstay Tim Ream. Early on, though, the story was the return of Antonee Robinson as he flew down the left flank in his first USMNT game since November 2024. A long-term knee injury now behind him, Robinson notched an assist to Weston McKennie's opening goal of the game in the 39th minute.

Belgium had an equalizer shortly before halftime thanks to an impressive strike from Zeno Debast, though a worrying trend began to emerge as Matt Turner reacted slowly to that ball.

The USMNT became porous as the second half began, small mistakes proving costly against Belgium's eager attackers. The makeshift defense appeared slow to react for Amadou Onana's goal in the 53rd minute, while Ream was called for a handball minutes later which paved the way for Charles De Ketelaere to convert a penalty in the 59th minute.

The bleeding continued after a sub of Robinson for Max Arfsten in the 63rd minute, with the Columbus Crew defender unable to maintain command of the wing like his more experienced teammate. Dodi Lukebakio was an impactful second half substitute for Belgium and bagged a brace in 14 minutes to make it 5-1 in the dying minutes of the match.

The USMNT pulled one back before the whistle blew with substitute Patrick Agyemang remaining alert, even after his team had crumbled before he arrived. Of the many fringe players with an opportunity to impress as Pochettino's May 26 deadline for the World Cup roster nears, he was one of the few able to make a difference.

Pochettino's side return to play on Tuesday against Portugal, again at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium, in what will be the final match before the World Cup roster is finalized.