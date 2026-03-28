USMNT vs. Belgium score: USA soccer destroyed just months ahead of World Cup in concerning display

USMNT 2, Belgium 5
A lot to forget from that match. There's time to right it as they face Portugal on Tuesday but players like Matt Turner who needed to raise their stock, didn't.
ATLANTA – The U.S. men's national team unraveled in a 5-2 defeat to Belgium on Saturday, doing so after scoring first in a game that started with promise but ended with harsh truths about the group's caliber with less than three months to go until the World Cup.
Head coach Mauricio Pochettino was forced into playing an experimental back line with injuries to Chris Richards and Miles Robinson this week, slotting in Mark McKenzie and Tanner Tessman alongside mainstay Tim Ream. Early on, though, the story was the return of Antonee Robinson as he flew down the left flank in his first USMNT game since November 2024. A long-term knee injury now behind him, Robinson notched an assist to Weston McKennie's opening goal of the game in the 39th minute.
Belgium had an equalizer shortly before halftime thanks to an impressive strike from Zeno Debast, though a worrying trend began to emerge as Matt Turner reacted slowly to that ball.
The USMNT became porous as the second half began, small mistakes proving costly against Belgium's eager attackers. The makeshift defense appeared slow to react for Amadou Onana's goal in the 53rd minute, while Ream was called for a handball minutes later which paved the way for Charles De Ketelaere to convert a penalty in the 59th minute.
The bleeding continued after a sub of Robinson for Max Arfsten in the 63rd minute, with the Columbus Crew defender unable to maintain command of the wing like his more experienced teammate. Dodi Lukebakio was an impactful second half substitute for Belgium and bagged a brace in 14 minutes to make it 5-1 in the dying minutes of the match.
The USMNT pulled one back before the whistle blew with substitute Patrick Agyemang remaining alert, even after his team had crumbled before he arrived. Of the many fringe players with an opportunity to impress as Pochettino's May 26 deadline for the World Cup roster nears, he was one of the few able to make a difference.
Pochettino's side return to play on Tuesday against Portugal, again at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium, in what will be the final match before the World Cup roster is finalized.
A lot to forget from that match. There's time to right it as they face Portugal on Tuesday but players like Matt Turner who needed to raise their stock, didn't.
It's time to blow the whistle, but I get that the official has to be accurate.
That's why Patrick Agyemang and Ricardo Pepi are here. Lammens got careless and turned over the ball, and the duo made him pay, scoring in the 87th minute of play. It may not change the result, but with World Cup spots on the line, every moment matters.
Everything that can go wrong has gone wrong in the second half of play. Given the players who aren't here, there is a chance to rebound but in what has been Matt Turner's first start since Matt Freese took over, this could quickly be his last.
You just can't allow hits like that one from Dodi Lukebakio. The difference between Antonee Robinson and the other defenders showed as he took Max Arfsten for a ride, and the deficit grows.
Need fresh legs, and this is one way to do it as the USMNT shifts to a 4-2-3-1 to close out the match. Alex Freeman, Sebastian Berhalter, and Max Arfsten all enter for Tanner Tessmann, Tim Weah, and Antonee Robinson.
After a good first 30 minutes, this is quickly devolving as the USMNT trails by 2. They seemed to run out of steam after their start to the first half, and now they need to find a way back before this gets further out of hand.
Tim Ream tried to get his hand out of the way, but the referee will go to the monitor to review.
This time it's Onana who comes onto a late pass that the USMNT isn't able to clear, and just like that, the USMNT will need to show that they can fight back.
Cristian Roldan is suited and booted and comes on to start the second half, replacing Johnny Cardoso.
Cardoso had a quiet first half but that's not necessarily a bad thing for a defensive midfielder -- the redemption arc is clearly in the process of being written as he competes for a World Cup roster spot.
Despite Belgium's equalizer before the half, the USMNT can feel good about their performance so far. Jeremy Doku has shown how hard he is to defend, but the USMNT have done well to deal with what has come their way. It's anyone's game so far.
The USMNT lead wouldn't last for long after another rebound off a Doku shot is fired in. This time from Zeno Debast, when you're facing top 10 FIFA opposition, anyone can make you pay from outside the box.
It's more than Weston McKennie plus 10 guys, but the wizardry is back as he wasn't tracked by the Belgium defense following a corner kick, and the USMNT lead 1-0 in the 40th minute of play.
Matt Turner made a great save on Doku's shot that rebounded to Charles De Ketelaere, but it was called back due to a hand ball.
The teams make their way to the touchline for some water and some instructions and so far, it hasn't been a bad half for the USMTN. The game's been nice and open, allowing both sides to have their chances at goal but the USMNT have held their own. You can really see the benefit of having Antonee Robinson on that left flank -- he's dangerous in attack and has almost kept plays alive on his own, while Tanner Tessman and Johnny Cardoso have slipped in to hold things down in the back as the wingbacks (including Tim Weah on the right) go flying.
Also as a reminder: FIFA is instituting hydration breaks regardless of the weather conditions at this summer's World Cup and will do so midway through each half. Those rules have kicked in for this game so that's why the teams got the break, even though they're playing in a stadium with roof (on a perfect spring day, no less).
Considering he was playing football of another kind, trying to stop Doku from going on the break, that was justified.
The short corner to Antonee Robinson may not have ended in a goal, but stinging the palms of Senne Lammens is always good to remind Belgium that the USMNT can attack. After a tough start, the USMNT are showing that they can also challenge Belgium's defense.
With Belgium's plethora of attackers, it should come as no surprise that they're looking to dictate the tempo of the match, but so far, Tim Ream has been there to block the most dangerous chances from getting too close to Matt Turner.
The teams have been introduced, and we're about ready to get underway in Atlanta for what will be a fascinating clash.
This is one of the last opportunities for players to impress Mauricio Pochettino, and for Johnny Cardoso, it rings true more than most. Due to injuries, this is his first appearance for the USMNT since debuting for Atletico Madrid during the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup in what has been a season for growth under Diego Simeone. His job will be anything but simple, tracking the movements of Kevin De Bruyne, but if the USMNT are going to see who can step up in the absence of Tyler Adams, he's someone to watch.
Kevin de Bruyne, as expected, is amongst the starters for Belgium's friendly against the USMNT and is joined by fellow headliner -- and his former Manchester City teammate -- Jeremy Doku. Here's a look at their lineup.
Belgium starting XI: Senne Lammens, Zeno Debast, Brandon Mechele, Maxim De Cuyperm Thomas Meunier, Nicolas Raskin, Amadou Onana, Jeremy Doku, Alexis Saelemaekers, Kevin de Bruyne, Charles De Ketelaere
While Belgium is a welcome foe for the USMNT as they prepare for a World Cup on home soil where they hope to make a statement, the visitors are equally excited for the challenge. While all but one of the USMNT's friendly opponents since June are ranked inside FIFA's top 30, Belgium has not faced a team with that designation since the fall of 2024 with consecutive matches against France and Italy. The UEFA Nations League and World Cup qualification have eaten up a lot of their schedule, resigning them to mostly face European teams ranked below them.
Belgium star Kevin de Bruyne was quick to note that this trip to North America, which concludes with a friendly against Mexico at Chicago's Soldier Field on Tuesday, is much-needed as they continue their own preparations for the World Cup.
Defender Antonee Robinson is poised to play his first game for the USMNT since November 2024, finally making a long-awaited return to fitness after a tricky knee injury ruled him out of the national team's games in 2025. Robinson was a vital member of the national team before Mauricio Pochettino's arrival in the fall of 2024 but his attack-minded play as a wingback makes an ideal tactical fit for the head coach's back three formation, his return a welcome sight for many. That includes Robinson, who once felt his World Cup status might have been in jeopardy as the recovery process from a surgery last summer was far less straightforward than expected.
Not too many surprises as the USMNT lineup comes in, with Tanner Tessman slotting in at center back alongside Tim Ream and Mark McKenzie but there is some news as it pertains to the defense -- Matt Turner starts in goal for the first time since a 4-0 defeat to Switzerland in June before the Gold Cup.
USMNT starting XI: Matt Turner, Tim Weah, Mark McKenzie, Tanner Tessman, Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson, Johnny Cardoso, Weston McKennie, Malik Tillman, Folarin Balogun, Christian Pulisic
Substitutes: Brenden Aaronson, Patrick Agyemang, Max Arfsten, Sebastian Berhalter, Alex Freeman, Matt Freese, Aidan Morris, Ricardo Pepi, Gio Reyna, Cristian Roldan, Joe Scally, Patrick Schulte, Auston Trusty
Center backs Chris Richards and Miles Robinson are unavailable today with different injuries, likely ushering in an experimental look for the USMNT's back line. Mainstay Tim Ream is in the group while a relative familiar face in Auston Trusty also made the cut for this month's friendlies but head coach Mauricio Pochettino has other options available, too.
Neither has an extensive history at center back with the national team but as Pochettino weighs his option for the World Cup roster, versatility is definitely an asset for two players on the fringe. Scally has played on the wing more often than not for the USMNT but played center back in November's 2-1 win over Paraguay, while Tessman has so far played in midfield during Pochettino's tenure.
The road to the World Cup runs through Atlanta for the U.S. men's national team, who will up the ante this week as they enter the final stages of preparation for this summer's tournament. Two high-caliber friendly opponents await, Belgium the first one up on Saturday. It marks a unique test for the USMNT, who have packed their pre-World Cup calendar with opponents ranked inside FIFA's top 30 but this month have two teams in the top 10, but will have to do so without a few key players. Belgium, meanwhile, have been confined to facing fellow European teams for much of the last few years but hope to add experiences against opponents from other places -- and with different styles of play -- to their toolkit before the World Cup.
Follow along for pre-match coverage and live updates from Mercedes Benz Stadium.