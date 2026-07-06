USMNT vs. Belgium odds, prediction, time: 2026 World Cup Round of 16 picks by expert on 18-7 run

The United States Men's National Team will look to reach the quarterfinals of the World Cup for the first time since 2002 when they take on Belgium in the 2026 World Cup Round of 16 on Monday. USA earned a 2-0 victory against Bosnia and Herzegovina in the Round of 32. Leading scorer Folarin Balogun was lost to a red card in the second half. With the booking, he was set to miss the Round of 16 match, but the red card has since been suspended by FIFA, making Balogun eligible for Monday's contest. Balogun is +165 as any anytime goal scorer.

Kickoff is at 8 p.m. ET in Seattle. The latest USMNT vs. Belgium odds from FanDuel Sportsbook list USA at +150 (risk $100 to win $150) on the 90-minute money line, with Belgium at +180 and a draw at +240. The over/under for total goals is 2.5. The USMNT are -122 to advance, with Belgium at +100. Before locking in any USA vs. Belgium picks or World Cup 2026 predictions, check out the USMNT vs. Belgium predictions from SportsLine's Martin Green.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer betting picks, including the Champions League (+211.25) and Bundesliga (+100). He's also been red-hot in 2026, posting an 18-8 record over his last 26 UCL picks, returning nearly $1,000 in profit. He's also on a 18-7 roll (+908) on his 2026 World Cup picks. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Now, Green has studied USA vs. Belgium and just revealed his 2026 World Cup picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several World Cup odds and soccer betting lines for Belgium vs. USMNT:

USA vs. Belgium 90-minute money line USA +150, Belgium +180, Draw +230 USA vs. Belgium over/under: 2.5 goals USA vs. Belgium to advance: USA -122, Belgium +100 USA vs. Belgium picks: See picks at SportsLine USA vs. Belgium streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top USA vs. Belgium predictions

After examining Belgium vs. USMNT from every angle, Green is leaning Over 2.5 total goals (-152). The Americans have scored at least twice in every match thus far and get a huge boost with Balogun now available for Monday. "Captain Christian Pulisic played for 88 minutes against Bosnia and Herzegovina after shaking off a calf injury, which gives the team a major boost," Green said. "We could see Pulisic and Balogun in attack for this game, with Weston McKennie and Malik Tillman getting forward to support them. The Belgians could struggle to deal with that quartet."

Belgium, meanwhile, feature a couple of proven, world-class offensive threats in Romelu Lukaku and Kevin De Bruyne. Belgium should have confidence on offense as well after scoring five goals against America in a friendly earlier this year, so Green is envisioning a higher-scoring match on Monday. See Green's best bets for USA vs. Belgium at SportsLine, and you can bet Over 2.5 goals for Belgium vs. USA at FanDuel here:

How to make USA vs. Belgium picks

After studying Belgium vs. USA from every angle, Green has found a critical x-factor and locked in a pair of best bets for this matchup. You can head to SportsLine to see what they are.

So what are the best bets for USMNT vs. Belgium? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for Belgium vs. USMNT, all from expert on a 18-7 roll on WC picks, and find out.