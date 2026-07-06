USMNT vs. Belgium live stream: How to watch FIFA World Cup, odds, prediction, pick, lineups, channel

In Seattle, the United States men's national team will meet a familiar face as they square off against Belgium in the World Cup round of 16. Mauricio Pochettino's ambitious friendly scheduling continues to pay off with the Red Devils being the fourth side that the USMNT will face at the World Cup that they've faced in the past year, but that's also where concern sets in. The United States had no answer for Jeremy Doku in that friendly as they lost 5-2, but this team has grown since that point.

Pochettino has made it clear that his side should only be judged by what they do at the World Cup, and so far, so good on that account. Making the round of 16 was the minimum expectation for this side, and this match versus Belgium is what will determine if this is a successful World Cup or not. But now, after the shock suspension of Folarin Balogun's red card, meaning that the striker will be available for the game, it changes the calculus for the team. They won't have to figure out how to perform without their star striker, and while they've already shown that they can step up if needed, this will now be a game to get back to their best against a Belgium side who aren't very happy.

Manager Rudi Garcia had his own choice words, saying, "I didn't know that July 5 was equal to April 1 at FIFA," and there's no reason why he won't have his team up for the challenge, as they will feel like a host nation is getting preferential treatment at the World Cup. It's hard to argue against as well, considering that while there are reasons that the disciplinary committee made the decision, those aren't required to be made public, although they can be provided to Belgium.

There's also the fact that these teams have history in the World Cup. Tim Howard set the saves record with 16 in 120 minutes while losing 2-1 to Belgium during the 2014 World Cup round of 16, and this is a moment to make up for that disappointment with a spot in the quarterfinals on the line. While this team won't dwell on the past, it's something that makes this game a little more meaningful than others.

How to watch the United States vs. Belgium

Date: Monday, July 6 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Lumen Field -- Seattle, Wash.

TV: FOX (Eng), Telemundo (Spa) | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Odds: United States +160; Draw +240; Belgium +170

United States vs. Belgium predicted starting lineups

United States: Matt Freese, Alex Freeman, Chris Richards, Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson, Tyler Adams, Malik Tillman, Weston McKennie, Sergino Dest, Christian Pulisic, Folarin Balogun

Belgium: Thibaut Courtois, Timothy Castagne, Brandon Mechele, Arthur Theate, Maxim De Cuyper, Hans Vanaken, Youri Tilemans, Leandro Trossard, Kevin De Bruyne, Jeremy Doku, Romelu Lukaku

United States vs. Belgium pick, prediction

Rudi Garcia needs to do what he can to light a fire under his team, considering how their performances at this World Cup have looked so far during this tournament. Belgium have yet to play a complete game of soccer, and while they'll have their moments against the United States, Balogun being available is a massive boon that will push the USMNT to victory. Pick: United States 2, Belgium 1

Golazo 48 Nations: Follow the World Cup all summer long

Golazo 48 Nations is your all-access destination for the World Cup, with wall-to-wall coverage across the CBS Sports Golazo Network. From the first whistle to the final recap, the entire Golazo crew will guide fans through every moment of the tournament.



Each day begins with Morning Footy, setting the stage with the latest news, storylines, and previews ahead of kickoff. From there, Golazo Matchday and Golazo Matchnight deliver reaction and analysis as the action unfolds. Fans can also tune in for coverage of USMNT matches with the Call It What You Want team, as well as reaction to other marquee matchups.

The day wraps with Scoreline, a comprehensive nightly recap of every result, moment, and storyline from across the tournament. Altogether, the Golazo Network will deliver up to 12 hours of programming each matchday, available across the Golazo Network and its YouTube channel.