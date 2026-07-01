USMNT vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina odds, prediction: 2026 World Cup Round of 32 picks by expert on 12-5 run

The United States Men's National Team will take the pitch again in the World Cup 2026 on Wednesday with a Round of 32 match versus Bosnia and Herzegovina. The USMNT went 2-0-1 in group play to win Group D with 6 points, while the Bosnians (1-1-1) were a third-place finisher in Group B. This is Bosnia and Herzegovina's first World Cup knockout round appearance, while USA have lost four straight knockout matches.

Kickoff is at 8 p.m. ET from San Francisco Bay Area Stadium. The latest USMNT vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina odds from FanDuel Sportsbook list USA at -280 (risk $280 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Bosnia at +800 and a draw at +400. The over/under for total goals is 2.5. The Americans are at -650 to advance to the Round of 16, with the Bosnians at +430.

Before locking in any USA vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina picks or World Cup 2026 predictions, check out the USMNT vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina predictions from SportsLine's Martin Green.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer betting picks, including the Champions League (+211.25) and Bundesliga (+100). He's also been red-hot in 2026, posting an 18-8 record over his last 26 UCL picks, returning nearly $1,000 in profit. He's also on a 12-5 roll (+634) on his 2026 World Cup picks entering Monday. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Now, Green has studied USA vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina and just revealed his 2026 World Cup picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several World Cup odds and soccer betting lines for USMNT vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina:

USA vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina 90-minute money line USA -280, Bosnia and Herzegovina +800, Draw +400 USA vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina over/under: 2.5 goals USA vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina to advance: USA -650, Bosnia and Herzegovina +430 USA vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina picks: See picks at SportsLine USA vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top USA vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina predictions

After examining Bosnia vs. USMNT from every angle, Green is leaning Over 2.5 total goals (-160). Despite limited action from star player Christian Pulisic, the USMNT were explosive in the group stage as just three teams scored more than their eight goals. Bosnia's defense has holes in it as the nation has conceded in 11 of its last 12 matches across all competitions. Bosnia and Herzegovina have also conceded in all six of their World Cup matches in team history.

Meanwhile, the Americans' defensive third is their weakness as they've kept just one clean sheet over their last 11 matches. Green is expecting a back-and-forth contest, making the Over the side to back. "Captain Edin Džeko hasn't scored yet at this tournament, but Ermin Mahmić already has two goals to his name, and winger Kerim Alajbegović was also on target against Qatar," Green told SportsLine. "The Bosnians are strong in attack, so this could be an entertaining game." See Green's best bets for USA vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina at SportsLine, and you can bet Over 2.5 goals for Bosnia vs. USA at FanDuel here:

How to make USA vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina picks

After studying Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. USA from every angle, Green has found a critical x-factor and locked in two best bets, one of which returns plus-money. You can head to SportsLine to see what they are.

So what is the best bet for USMNT vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for Bosnia vs. USMNT, all from expert on a 12-5 roll on WC picks, and find out.