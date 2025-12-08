United States men's national team captain Christian Pulisic was once again crucial for AC Milan as the Rossoneri made an extraordinary comeback from 0-2 to 3-2 against Torino thanks to the brace scored by the American international. Pulisic, who came off the bench in the second half, scored the deciding two goals of the game, the first one arrived one minute after he entered the pitch, in his first touch of the match. The American captain did not travel with the team on Sunday due to a flu, and only joined the squad on Monday, just a few hours before kickoff at the Stadio Olimpico in Turin.

Two key goals against Torino after the home side scored the opening two goals with Nikola Vlasic and Duvan Zapata before a stunning goal from outside the box scored by Adrien Rabiot before halftime. Pulisic came off from the bench at the 66th minute of the game and scored his first goal one minute after entering the pitch, and ten minutes later scored his 9th goal of the season. It was another great night for Pulisic, who is now aiming to secure his first Serie A title with AC Milan. Massimiliano Allegri's side sit at the top of the table alongside Napoli, holding a one-point lead over Inter.