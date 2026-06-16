USMNT's Christian Pulisic trains individually for second day in a row as World Cup clash with Australia nears

IRVINE, Calif. – U.S. men's national team star Christian Pulisic trained individually for a second consecutive day while dealing with a calf issue, though the group insists he may still be in the mix for Friday's World Cup group stage game against Australia.

Pulisic exited last week's 4-1 win over Paraguay at halftime with what has consistently been described as a minor issue to his left calf. Midfielder Tyler Adams said on Monday that he picked up a knock in the days before the Paraguay game and then was kicked in the same area during the first half, the coaching staff ultimately choosing to take Pulisic off at the break as a precaution with the U.S. team already up 3-0.

Much as he did on Monday, Pulisic trained on his own on Tuesday per the advice of the medical team. He was doing individual work in a tent set up near the training fields at the Great Park in Irvine, Calif., where the team will be based for the duration of the group stage. The team continues to downplay the issue, though there are now just two training sessions left before their next game against Australia on Friday at Seattle's Lumen Field.

"It's been good," forward Tim Weah said on Tuesday shortly before training began. "For me, he's looked as he always has. He looks normal, he looks fit. I think he took a little bit of a knock, so he's with the trainers on the side, but I think he'll be ready for the game. I'm just praying to God that he feels 100% fit and we need him."

Pulisic has been the face of a promising USMNT since his teen years but has made strides in between the last World Cup and this one, increasingly emerging as an important player for the team.

"When it all comes down to it, Christian is a world-class player," Weah said. "Christian, for me, is top five wingers in the world. He's one of my favorite players to watch. Being able to play alongside him for a long time has been amazing, just the little things that he does. He's such a humble player, and I think you get caught up in a lot of the noise, but Christian is amazing. I mean, he showed it against Paraguay. His ability and what he's able to do on the ball is amazing for us. It helps the team, and for me, he's one of the best players I've had the opportunity of playing with, super proud of him and thankfully he'll be ready for our next game."

It is unclear if Pulisic will play, especially considering the type of match that might await them. The U.S. beat Australia 2-1 in a friendly in the Denver suburbs last October, a game that proved to be intense and physical. Pulisic actually left that match with an injury in the first half that later kept him out of the USMNT's November friendlies.

"The game in Colorado was fun," Weah recalled. "I think it was our first experience with Australia, my first game against Australia. We were kind of just feeling them out, feeling out how aggressive they were. We know that they're a World Cup-quality team, as are all the teams, but that experience was fun. It was aggressive and I think from that game in Colorado, we've changed a lot. I think we've gotten a bit more aggressive as well."

Weah also said he is looking forward to Friday's game, which could prove crucial in deciding the knockout bracket. Both the U.S. and Australia won their opening games and will contend to be the lone first place side in Group D heading into their final game of group stage play.

"I'm someone who respects Australia a lot," he added. "I think they have a wonderful federation, the players that have played for the national team – Tim Cahill. When you talk about Tim Cahill, for me, he's one of the best strikers to touch a World Cup pitch. I had the opportunity to play with Tom Rogic as well, for me one of the best midfielders I've played with, so Australia's a team with a lot of quality … I think it's going to be an amazing match and we just have to come out aggressive."