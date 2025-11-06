Mauricio Pochettino, the head coach of the U.S. men's national team, says he's thinking about coaching in the English Premier League again one day. The Argentinian manager, who will be coaching the USMNT at the 2026 World Cup that will be played in the United States, Mexico and Canada, believes the Premier League is "the best league in the world" and he's "missing it."

"I am so happy in America but also thinking one day to come back to the Premier League," he told BBC. "It's the most competitive league."

Mauricio Pochettino was appointed as the new head coach of the USMNT in September 2024. Since then, he has managed 20 matches across all competitions and friendlies, recording 11 wins, two draws, and seven defeats, including a loss to Mexico in the 2025 Gold Cup final.

It's no secret he's thinking of coming back coaching in the Premier League in the future after managing Southampton during the 2013-14 season, Tottenham from 2014 to 2019, and Chelsea during the 2023-24 season after coaching PSG and Inter Miami striker Lionel Messi, winning one Ligue 1 title during the 2021-22 season.

Speaking on his former striker and his legacy in the United States since he joined Inter Miami, Pochettino said, "I think players like Messi are helping the kids, not only when the kids want to play basketball or American football or baseball, they now want to play also soccer."

Pochettino was also asked about the upcoming 2026 World Cup and his motivation ahead of the tournament.

"The motivation is massive. Sometimes you feel that people don't understand too much. You find some coaches that say: 'Oh, you know, you need to know the culture of the American player.' I say, 'No, I know the most important thing -- the culture of football and soccer. We need to translate the culture of football to the American player. I think after one year, we are making great progress. We are building with people that the language of football is only one and it doesn't care if you are American, Brazilian or English. Our football is compete in the way that you need to compete, if you want to win."