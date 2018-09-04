USMNT coaching candidates: Breaking down the best options available, with Juan Carlos Osorio out of the picture

The potential list of candidates to become the next U.S. men's national team lost a member to another job over the weekend with Paraguay signing former Mexico coach Juan Carlos Osorio. The Colombian-born manager's name was always going to be mentioned with the vacancy in part because of his understanding of CONCACAF, his past experience in MLS and his insight into the Mexico team, which would have been huge when USMNT plays El Tri.

Now, with Osorio out of the picture, who are the strongest candidates that should be considered? Let's take a look.

Tab Ramos: He's one of the best to ever put on the men's national team uniform. Now the coach of the U.S. U-20 national team, he's done a fantastic job guiding the team to the 2017 U-20 World Cup semifinals. He's held in high regard by many in the federation and should be one of the favorites if they want to go with somebody who is familiar with U.S. Soccer. It's time he gets his shot.

Gerardo Martino: The current Atlanta United coach, who also coached Barcelona and his native national team of Argentina, makes sense for a lot of reasons. He's considered one of the top minds in the sport, his dedicated, he's now in his second season in MLS, and that's a big one when it comes to his eyes on the talent in the league and now knowing what their qualities are. His international experience is a plus, and you can't discount the fine job he did at Newell's an with the Paraguay national team. He's the best coach on the list.

Caleb Porter: Porter has had success on many levels, winning in college and in MLS. He has experience in U.S. Soccer, though not much, but he is young, proven and refreshed after taking some time off. He won a title at Akron, won MLS Cup with the Seattle Sounders and understands the players in MLS and their qualities as good as anybody else his age.

Peter Vermes: The 51-year-old Sporting Kansas City is a fantastic option for the federation. He's coached in MLS for almost 10 years now, he played on the national team and has coached several players who have gone through this team. He's a tactician who knows how to motivate his team and will likely get a look when it comes to this gig. He's been such a good coach, especially defensively, and we all know that's an area the national team must improve upon. He's won four titles and is the all-time leader in games coached with one club in MLS history.