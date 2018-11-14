USMNT coaching rumors: Dave Sarachan says he hasn't been asked to interview for the senior job

The U.S. men's national team is expected to have a new coach by the end of the calendar year, and all signs point to Columbus Crew boss Gregg Berhalter as the favorite for the job and current interim coach Dave Sarachan might be on the outside looking in.

Bruce Arena resigned in October of 2017, immediately after the national team failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia. Sarachan took over on an interim basis immediately after Arena's resignation and has held the title for over a year. The hiring process has taken longer than expected because the U.S. Soccer Federation waited to start the search until a general manager -- former player Earnie Stewart -- was hired in August.

From there, Stewart had his list of candidates which included Sarachan and Berhalter, and surely others, but things have been publicly quiet on that front ever since Stewart's arrival. It's unclear how many candidates have been interviewed, but Sarachan admits he has not been asked to interview. In an interview with The Athletic, Sarachan confirmed what CBS Sports reported in October, that he was being considered for the job, but he added that he had not met with Stewart about the position.

"I've been around long enough to know the landscapes of how things work in this business," Sarachan said, according to The Athletic. "And the only thing I said to Earnie, I used an expression—don't throw the baby out with the bath water. Because people would say, 'Oh, he's part of the old regime.' My message was, 'See me for what I am.' So, was I disappointed? Yeah. But I didn't have high expectations."

As for what's next for him, that remains to be seen. He's gotten a positive reaction from fans who love that he has given so many young players a chance to impress. He's given 19 players their first caps, but with his contract expiring at the end of the year, he'll likely look to find something quickly.

Sarachan told The Athletic that he discussed the now-filled San Jose Earthquakes job with club leadership and that there are rumblings that he could be considered for the Olympic U-23 job.

There's also a chance he could stay on as an assistant with the USMNT, but that remains to be seen.

The U.S. takes on England on Thursday before facing Italy next week. Both matches can be streamed on fuboTV (Try for free).