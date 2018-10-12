USMNT coaching search: Berhalter the favorite, Sarachan being considered as interviews begin

The United States men's national team coaching job is still open a year after the failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup. Much has changed since then, as there's a new federation president in Carlos Cordeiro, and the men's national team has a general manager in Earnie Stewart.

But what's the latest on the coaching job? Here's what to know with interviews having already begun.

Berhalter the favorite

According to Grant Wahl of Sports Illustrated, Columbus Crew head coach Gregg Berhalter is the front-runner for the job. He's long been looked at as a favorite due to his experience in MLS and having played for the national team as well, aside from the relationship he has with the federation. He's been with the Crew since 2013 and has as good of an eye for local talent as anybody else.

Timetable for filling the position

Sources tell CBS Sports that a job offer has not yet gone out to any current candidate as the process is still ongoing, but the goal is to have someone hired by November.

U.S. fans are upset that there still isn't a permanent coach, and rightfully so, as it's been a year. But the federation is taking its time and trying to get this right, so the delay is understandable. The sooner the better at this point, but as for when, it remains to be seen.

Sarachan will be considered

Interim manager Dave Sarachan is being considered, sources tell CBS Sports. But it doesn't really feel like he has a fair chance to get the job. He has head coaching experience with the Chicago Fire and has done well introducing young up-and-coming stars to the national team as the interim boss. Stewart has had a chance to look at Sarachan up close and is certainly being evaluated, but it's unlikely he ultimately gets the offer.