USMNT coaching search: Mexico coach Osorio said he's had contact about U.S. job

As you may have heard by now, the U.S. men's national team doesn't have a head coach following the dismissal of Bruce Arena. That happened earlier in the month, right after the World Cup qualifying debacle that saw the team stunningly miss out on Russia 2018.

The hiring of a new coach figures to be a long-term process as there is no need to rush. After all, the U.S. won't play an important, competitive match for a couple of years until the next Gold Cup before qualifying for the next World Cup begins.

But one name to watch out for is Juan Carlos Osorio, who leads rival Mexico. That's right -- El Tri's current coach. Speaking with Radio Marca, Osorio admitted that he has spoken with people linked to American soccer. Here's what to know about it.

What exactly did Osorio say?

When asked if he has held talks with U.S. Soccer, he said no, adding "but there have been some contacts from people linked to American soccer."

It's unclear whether that means prominent people linked with American soccer have gauged his interest or what. Osorio has won 25 out of 38 matches as the coach of Mexico and the general feeling is that he may be close to signing a contract extension with the team.

When could it happen?

If he were to ever be the coach of the U.S. at some point soon, all signs point to next summer, if Mexico doesn't do well at the World Cup. If he doesn't get El Tri out of the group stage, it's likely that he wouldn't stay on. That would free him up for another job, potentially the U.S. one, which could still be open next summer. U.S. Soccer would be wise to wait and see what coaches are open after the European league season and the cup.

Why it would be a good choice?

He's a well respected manager who has coach in Major League Soccer while also guiding Brazilian giants Sao Paolo. He's led Atletico Nacional, Puebla, New York Red Bulls and the Chicago Fire among other, and he was even an assistant at Manchester City (before the money and success), from 2001-05. He has coached in four different countries, is known as a stellar soccer mind, and his passion is also passed on to his players.

He always speaks highly of MLS, and if he were the U.S. a great deal of the team's players would certainly come from the local league. He has the understanding and experience to lead the U.S. to success.

It also wouldn't hurt to have a coach who knows exactly how Mexico's players want to play.

Why would it be a bad choice?

There are better choices, bigger names. He can also be a bit of a hot-head.

There really aren't a whole lot of valid reasons to say he would be a bad choice. A lot more positives than negatives.

What's U.S. Soccer saying?

When asked about the coaching search timeline, U.S. Soccer told CBS Sports the following:

"As this is the start of a five-year project to qualify for the 2022 World Cup and grow the National Team, we want to give ourselves the best opportunity to find the right coach to lead the program. As such, there is no specific timetable. We are developing a strategic approach to selecting the next head coach, and we will be thorough and methodical."

If the U.S. is considering hiring a manager with Mexico ties, then here's hoping they just sign Miguel Herrera, please. We all need more of this.