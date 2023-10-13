On Saturday, a new era will begin for Germany as Julian Nagelsmann leads the team against the United States men's national team in Connecticut. After poor performances under Joachim Löw and Hansi Flick, Germany is now on its third head coach since 2021, following an incredible period of success and stability under Löw. The national team is going through a reset, while Nagelsmann is also in the process of rebuilding his managerial reputation after his struggles with Bayern Munich where he was fired after less than two years in charge, with Thomas Tuchel getting handed the reins.

Germany is an extremely talented team that hasn't been performing up to its potential. It will be up to Nagelsmann to bring a fresh perspective to the side, but he'll face a tough challenge against the United States. Both teams like to press in order to win the ball and spring counterattacks, so care with the ball will be critical. However, this has also been one of Germany's weaknesses over the past few years. Goalscoring hasn't been an issue, as Germany was only shut out twice in its last 10 matches, but the team has also allowed 22 goals during that span, putting them in a difficult position.

Defensive strength will be important, as the United States has found its own goalscoring form, scoring multiple goals in eight of its last 10 matches. The strength of the opposition that the USMNT has faced in Concacaf may create a disparity in some statistical categories, but if the 2022 World Cup is any indication, the USMNT will be ready for whatever Germany can throw at them.

Germany's midfield may need a bit of reworking if Joshua Kimmich misses out due to a slight cold. A mainstay in the XI, Kimmich could offer an opportunity to Pascal Gross, who is searching for only his third cap with the national team. Nagelsmann needs someone in midfield who can cover for Robin Gosens and David Raum as they drive forward to create attacks from the fullback slots. It'll be a style similar to what the United States encounters when facing Canada, but one executed with much more talent at their disposal.

While Nagelsmann is a coach known for his tactical tweaks, his base formations are pretty standard, which is what Germany needs to turn things around. From there, player roles differ for each member of the XI, but everyone on the German team is at a high enough level to understand what Nagelsmann is asking. There's also the fact that he'll need to simplify things due to limited time with the team on the national stage, which could be bad news for the United States.

Over the years, both Germany and Nagelsmann have at times tried to do more than what's needed to secure a result, only to see overthinking things backfire. A return to the basics could have Germany flying and able to cut through a USMNT defense that will be without Antonee Robinson and Tyler Adams for the match.

Germany roster

GOALKEEPERS (4): Oliver Baumann (Hoffenheim), Bernd Leno (Fulham/ENG), Marc-André ter Stegen (Barcelona/ESP), Kevin Trapp (Eintracht Frankfurt)

DEFENDERS (7): Robin Gosens (Union Berlin), Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund), David Raum (RB Leipzig), Antonio Rüdiger (Real Madrid/ESP), Niklas Süle (Borussia Dortmund), Jonathan Tah (Bayer Leverkusen), Malick Thiaw (AC Milan)

MIDFIELDERS (10): Robert Andrich (Bayer Leverkusen; 0/0), Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund; 44/3), Chris Führich (VfB Stuttgart; 0/0), Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich; 45/14), Pascal Gross (Brighton/ENG; 2.0), İlkay Gündoğan (Barcelona/ESP; 2/0), Jonas Hofmann (Bayer Leverkusen; 22/4), Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich; 80/6), Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich; 23/1), Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen; 10/0)

FORWARDS (5): Leroy Sané (Bayern Munich; 55/13), Kevin Behrens (Union Berlin; 0/0), Niclas Füllkrug (Borussia Dortmund; 9/7), Kai Havertz (Arsenal/ENG; 39/13), Thomas Müller (Bayern Munich; 123/45)