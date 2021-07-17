Werder Bremen have turned down numerous offers for American striker Josh Sargent, including one from newly promoted Premier League club Norwich City, sources tell CBS Sports. A move away from Werder Bremen looked likely for the 21 year old, but he may just be staying at the club after all unless a sizable offer comes before the end of the transfer window.

The German side, relegated to Bundesliga II last season, view him as one of their most valuable players during what they hope is just one season in the second flight. The striker is coming off a stellar goal against Feyenoord in preseason on Saturday, following up a hat trick against fourth-division side Oberneuland. He's been in fine form after also helping the United States men's national team to victory in the Concacaf Nations League, and Bremen have had to fight off serious interest in the Missouri native.

Sources tell CBS Sports that the club has set a €10 million price tag on the striker and won't consider anything below it. Three clubs from top divisions have made offers, with Bremen turning all of them down, including Norwich. The other offers are believed to be from Bundesliga clubs.

With Sargent in good form and appearing content at the club, the club isn't eager to move him, unless a stronger offer comes through.

Sargent had seven goals for Bremen last season and was their top scorer.